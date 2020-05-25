Redmi K30i 5G seems to have debuted as Xiaomi's most affordable 5G Redmi smartphone. While the Chinese company is yet to officially launch the new smartphone, it's already listed for sale online in China. The Redmi K30i 5G appears as a watered down variant of the Redmi K30 5G that was launched in December. It mimics the design of the earlier 5G phone. This means that you'll get a quad rear camera setup and a dual hole-punch display on the Redmi K30i 5G. However, there are some differences in the specifications.

Redmi K30i 5G price, availability details

The Redmi K30i 5G price is set at CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs. 20,200) for the single, 6GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration, as per a listing on JD.com. Xiaomi hasn't yet made any formal announcement regarding the new phone. However, it is currently on presale on the e-commerce site, with its sale scheduled for June 7.

Gadgets 360 has reached out to Xiaomi to get clarity on the new model and will update this space as and when the company responds.

To recall, the Redmi K30 5G was launched in China late last year with a starting price of CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 21,300).

Redmi K30i 5G specifications, features

As per the JD.com listing, the dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi K30i 5G features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC, coupled with 6GB of RAM. There is the quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor. This is unlike the Redmi K30 5G that has a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 primary sensor. Further, the camera setup includes an 8-megapixel secondary sensor along with an f/2.2 lens and a 5-megapixel tertiary sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens. The phone also has a depth sensor at the back.

The Redmi K30i 5G also has a 20-megapixel primary sensor at the front, along with a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

The Redmi K30i 5G has 128GB of onboard storage. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, Infrared, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone also has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Besides, it packs a 4,500mAh battery that supports 30W fast charging.

