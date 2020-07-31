Redmi K30 Ultra has been spotted on Chinese regulatory body TENAA's website, a tipster has claimed. The phone is said to carry model number M2006J10C and come with a pop-up selfie camera. The TENAA listing hints at the specifications of the rumoured phone including its RAM options, storage options, cameras, colour variants, and more. Additionally, a summer shopping festival calendar on a Chinese retailer's website suggests that the phone may be unveiled on August 14 alongside a Redmi Watch. The existence of the smartwatch by the company was also teased by a known tipster on Weibo.

A report from the first week of July by XDA Developers stated that a mention of “Redmi K30 Ultra” was spotted in a recent MIUI 12 build, suggesting that Xiaomi is looking to launch another phone in the Redmi K30 series.

Redmi K30 Ultra specifications (rumoured)

As per the TENAA listing for model number M2006J10C, the rumoured Redmi K30 Ultra Android 10 and features a 6.67-inch (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED screen. The phone is powered by an octa-core processor with a CPU frequency of 2.6GHz. It is said to come in 6GB, 8GB, and 12GB RAM variants.

The TENAA listing states that the Redmi K30 Ultra will have a total of five cameras, presumably four on the back and one on the front. The primary rear camera is said to be a 64-megapixel sensor while the selfie shooter is said to carry a 20-megapixel sensor. From the images, there doesn't seem to be a notch or hole-punch cut out which leads us to believe the phone will have a pop-up design for the front camera, just like the other Redmi K30 series phones.

Storage options are 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB and the phone is said to come in a combination of 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, and 8GB RAM + 512GB storage. Sensors on board include gravity sensor, proximity sensor, ambient light sensor, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The battery capacity, as per the listing, is 4,400mAh and the rumoured phone is said to support fast charging. Tipster Abhishek Yadav, who first spotted the TENAA listing, also shared a 3C certification website listing for the same model number hinting at 33W fast charging. It may also come with 5G support.

The tipster called the phone the Redmi K40 5G but the model number, specifications, and images were later associated to the rumoured Redmi K30 Ultra.

Redmi K30 Ultra design (rumoured)

The images in the TENAA listing show a circular module for the rear cameras similar to the other Redmi K30 series phones. There seems to be a pop-up selfie camera on the phone that may come in black, blue, green, pink, red, and white colour options.

Gadgets 360 independently verified the TENAA listing but not the 3C listing.

Coming to the summer shopping festival calendar, it was spotted on JD.com and has August 14 marked as “New Product Day” for Redmi, according to PlayfulDroid who first reported on this calendar. The publication also states that the rumoured Redmi Watch (not official name) could also be launched on the same date. As of now, the smartwatch by the company remains a mystery. A known tipster by the pseudonym Digital Chat Station (translated) on Weibo stated that Redmi's first smartwatch is about to debut.

Is Redmi Note 9 the perfect successor to Redmi Note 8? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.