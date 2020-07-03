Technology News
Redmi K30 Ultra Tipped as New Xiaomi Phone With a Pop-Up Selfie Camera

The new Redmi phone is said to have a quad rear camera setup as well.

Updated: 3 July 2020 17:39 IST
Redmi K30 Ultra Tipped as New Xiaomi Phone With a Pop-Up Selfie Camera

Redmi K30 Ultra may have some similarities with the Redmi K30 Pro

Highlights
  • Redmi K30 Ultra references have been spotted in a MIUI 12 build
  • The new Redmi phone is said to carry a code name “cezanne”
  • Redmi K30 Ultra appears to have a MediaTek SoC

Redmi K30 Ultra could be a new smartphone in Xiaomi's portfolio. As its name suggests, the new Redmi phone is likely to sit alongside the existing Redmi K30 and Redmi K30 Pro. A mention of the Redmi K30 Ultra has been spotted within a MIUI 12 build along with a code name “cezanne”. However, Xiaomi hasn't made any official announcement about the new Redmi phone. Some recent reports suggested its plans towards bringing the Redmi K40 as the successor to the Redmi K30, though.

An XDA forum member with a pseudonym kacskrz has found some references about the Redmi K30 Ultra in the recent MIUI 12 build, reports XDA Developers. The phone appeared along with its codename cezanne. Another code snippet within the MIUI 12 build suggesting the new Redmi phone reportedly hinted at its quad rear camera setup, along with a 64-megapixel primary sensor.

Xiaomi is also found to offer a pop-up camera setup on the Redmi K30 Ultra. Further, the new model seems to have a MediaTek SoC. It is important to point out that the company has so far used Qualcomm chips on its Redmi K-series models.

If we believe the given information, the Redmi K30 Ultra seems to be similar to the Redmi K30 Pro that Xiaomi launched in China in March. There would be some changes to target a different set of customers, though.

The rumour mill doesn't have any concrete details about the Redmi K30 Ultra. It, however, does have some information about the Redmi K40 that could be associated with the newly emerged model. For instance, the Redmi K40 was recently reported to have a MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC. This might be something that could be a part of the Redmi K30 Ultra. The phone is also rumoured to have a 120Hz display, which could be featured on the newly reported Redmi model.

Since Xiaomi hasn't yet provided any details about neither the Redmi K30 Ultra nor the Redmi K40, it is safe to consider the rumours with a healthy dose of scepticism.

Is Redmi Note 9 Pro Max the best affordable camera phone in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

