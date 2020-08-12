Redmi K30 Ultra has been unveiled as the latest offering from Xiaomi. This new model will sit alongside the already launched Redmi K30, Redmi K30 Pro, and Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition phones. The Redmi K30 Ultra has a 120Hz AMOLED display and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC. The other three Redmi K30 series variants are all equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon processors. The Redmi K30 Pro and Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition powered by the latest Snapdragon 865 SoC. The Redmi K30 Ultra is also equipped with dual stereo speakers and has a quad camera setup that features a 64-megapixel main sensor.

Redmi K30 Ultra price, availability

The Redmi K30 Ultra is priced at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 21,500) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option, CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 23,600) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model, CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 26,800) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model, and CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 29,000) for the 8GB RAM + 512GB storage model.

The device will be available in three colour options — Moonlight White, Midnight Black, and Mint Green. The Redmi K30 Ultra will go on sale on August 14 through all official Xiaomi channels in China, including Mi.com.

Redmi K30 Ultra specifications

Coming to the specification, the dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi K30 Ultra runs on Android 10 with MIUI 12 on top. The phone features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2400) AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, 1,200 nits of peak brightness and 5,000,000:1 contrast ratio. It is powered by the 7nm MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM. There is up to 512GB of storage on the device.

In the imaging department, the Redmi K30 Ultra's quad rear camera setup is headlined by the 64-megapixel camera with f/1.7 aperture. It is assisted by a 5-megapixel macro camera (50mm focal length), a 13-megapixel wide-angle snapper that offers a 119-degree field of view, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Selfies are handled by a 20-megapixel pop-up front camera.

There is a 4,500mAh battery inside the Redmi K30 Ultra with 33W fast charging (comes with a 33W charger inside the box). Connectivity options include dual-mode 5G (NSA+SA), Wi-Fi 6, USB Type-C port, and NFC. The dimensions of the phone are listed to be at 163.3x75.4x9.1mm, and the device weighs 213 grams. Sensors on board include distance sensor, accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, electronic compass, infrared remote control, and hall sensor. The phone comes with dual stereo speakers and three microphones that enable an Audio Zoom feature that the company says can capture clear audio from a distance.

