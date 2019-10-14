Technology News
loading

Redmi K30 Teaser Posters Reveal Dual Hole-Punch Display, Dual Band 5G Support

The second teaser poster confirms that the phone will come with support for 5G standalone and non-standalone (SA/NSA) sub-6Hz networks.

By | Updated: 14 October 2019 17:43 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Redmi K30 Teaser Posters Reveal Dual Hole-Punch Display, Dual Band 5G Support

Photo Credit: Weibo

Redmi K30 may launch in 4G and 5G variants

Highlights
  • Redmi K30 camera holes are placed on the top right of the display
  • This will be the first Redmi phone to sport such a display
  • Redmi K30 may integrate Qualcomm’s 5G Snapdragon 7 series chip

Redmi K30 is now in the news. Following the success of the Redmi K20 and the Redmi K20 Pro series, Xiaomi has now started teasing the arrival of the successor Redmi K30. In the latest teaser, the phone has been confirmed to sport dual front cameras. The phone will sport a hole-punch display with two holes placed on the top right edge. The Redmi K30 phone has already been confirmed to support 5G when it launches, and now more details on the connectivity front have been teased as well.

Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing has posted two teaser posters on Weibo revealing key details about the Redmi K30. The first poster shows a portion of the phone confirming that it will sport dual front cameras in a hole-punch display manner. The front camera holes will be position on the top-right edge. This will be the first Redmi phone to sport such a display. Furthermore, the second teaser poster confirms that the phone will come with support for 5G standalone and non-standalone (SA/NSA) sub-6Hz networks.

CEO Lei Jun reiterated this information, claiming that the Redmi K30 will support NSA + SA dual mode 5G. Qualcomm is reported to bring 5G chips to power mid-price devices hitting the market next year. Fifth-generation chipsets from Qualcomm will arrive across Snapdragon 8 Series, 7 Series and 6 Series in 2020. Xiaomi will likely integrate one of these chips, presumably the Snapdragon 7 series chips, on the Redmi K30.

Redmi K30 is likely to be released in two variants – one with support for 4G and other with 5G support.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi K30, Redmi K30 Specifications, Redmi K30 5G, Redmi K30 Dual Front Cameras, Xiaomi
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
Tecno Camon 12 Air With Triple Rear Cameras, 4,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Honor Vision Smart TV Unveiled at IMC, Will Release in India in Q1 2020
Redmi K30 Teaser Posters Reveal Dual Hole-Punch Display, Dual Band 5G Support
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon, Flipkart Diwali Special Sales: The Best Offers on Mobile Phones
  2. Redmi K30 Teaser Poster Reveals Dual Hole-Punch Display
  3. Google Play Store Shuts Out Payday Loan Apps
  4. Fortnite Disappears Into Black Hole, Leaks Tip Upcoming Chapter 2
  5. Honor Vision Smart TV Unveiled at IMC, Will Release in India Next Year
  6. iPhone SE 2 Price, Storage and Colour Options Tipped by Ming-Chi Kuo
  7. Airtel Digital TV HD, SD Set-Top Boxes Get a Price Cut
  8. Joker Leads Worldwide Weekend Box Office as It Nears Justice League
  9. iPad (2019) Goes on Sale in India: Everything You Need to Know
  10. Samsung Galaxy M30s Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Fitbit Versa 2 Launched in India Starting From Rs. 20,999, Alongside Fitbit Premium Subscription Service
  2. Call of Duty: Mobile Controller Support Being Tested, Activision Says
  3. Honor Vision Smart TV Unveiled at IMC, Will Release in India in Q1 2020
  4. Samsung One UI 2.0 Beta Program Launched, Brings Android 10 to Galaxy S10 Series Phones
  5. Redmi K30 Teaser Posters Reveal Dual Hole-Punch Display, Dual Band 5G Support
  6. Tecno Camon 12 Air With Triple Rear Cameras, 4,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro Now Receiving OxygenOS 10.0.1, After Previous Update Halted
  8. Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL Spotted on Best Buy Canada Site Ahead of Launch, Specifications Leaked
  9. IRCTC Shares Price Jumps Twofold on Debut
  10. Fortnite Disappears Into Black Hole, Chapter 2 and Season 11 Leaked on App Store
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.