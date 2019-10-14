Redmi K30 is now in the news. Following the success of the Redmi K20 and the Redmi K20 Pro series, Xiaomi has now started teasing the arrival of the successor Redmi K30. In the latest teaser, the phone has been confirmed to sport dual front cameras. The phone will sport a hole-punch display with two holes placed on the top right edge. The Redmi K30 phone has already been confirmed to support 5G when it launches, and now more details on the connectivity front have been teased as well.

Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing has posted two teaser posters on Weibo revealing key details about the Redmi K30. The first poster shows a portion of the phone confirming that it will sport dual front cameras in a hole-punch display manner. The front camera holes will be position on the top-right edge. This will be the first Redmi phone to sport such a display. Furthermore, the second teaser poster confirms that the phone will come with support for 5G standalone and non-standalone (SA/NSA) sub-6Hz networks.

CEO Lei Jun reiterated this information, claiming that the Redmi K30 will support NSA + SA dual mode 5G. Qualcomm is reported to bring 5G chips to power mid-price devices hitting the market next year. Fifth-generation chipsets from Qualcomm will arrive across Snapdragon 8 Series, 7 Series and 6 Series in 2020. Xiaomi will likely integrate one of these chips, presumably the Snapdragon 7 series chips, on the Redmi K30.

Redmi K30 is likely to be released in two variants – one with support for 4G and other with 5G support.