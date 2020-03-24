Technology News
Redmi K30 Pro, Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition With Quad Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

The only difference between the two phones is that the Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition has an 8-megapixel telephoto camera with 3X optical zoom support.

By Nadeem Sarwar | Updated: 24 March 2020 14:15 IST
Redmi K30 Pro, Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition With Quad Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Redmi K30 Pro duo features LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage

Highlights
  • Redmi K30 Pro pair is powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC
  • Both the phones offer support for 33W wired fast charging
  • Redmi K30 Pro and its Zoom Edition feature a 20-megapixel selfie camera

Redmi K30 Pro has finally gone official. The new budget flagship from the Xiaomi sub-brand is packed with top-of-the-line specifications such as Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 SoC, the more efficient LPDDR5 RAM, support for 33W fast charging, and vapour chamber cooling among others. Additionally, the company has also launched the Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition. Just as the company had teased earlier, the two phones come equipped with a quad rear camera setup sitting in a circular camera module and a pop-up selfie camera. Notably, both the main 64-megapixel camera and the telephoto lens are optically stabilised, ensuring smoother videos and blur-free photos.

Redmi K30 Pro price

The Redmi K30 Pro starts at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 32,500) for the base 6GB + 128GB variant, while the 8GB + 128GB model will set buyers back by 3,399 CNY (roughly Rs. 36,000). The top-end 8GB + 256GB version of the Redmi K30 Pro costs CNY 3,699 (roughly Rs. 40,000).

As for the Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition, it carries a price tag of CNY 3,799 (roughly Rs. 41,000) for the 8GB + 128GB model, while the 8GB + 256GB version will cost CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 43,000).

redmi k30 body Redmi K30 Pro

Redmi K30 Pro features the 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 sensor

 

Both the Redmi K30 Pro and the Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition come in Moonlight White, Sky Blue, Star Ring Purple, and Space Gray colour options, and will go on sale starting March 27 in China. However, there is no word on international availability as of now.

Redmi K30 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi K30 Pro and Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition run Android 10 with the MIUI 11 custom skin on top. They feature a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2400) HDR10+ AMOLED display with 1,200 nits of peak brightness and 5,000,000:1 contrast ratio. The two phones are powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM. However, the 6GB + 128GB variant of the Redmi K30 Pro has LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 3.0 storage.

In the imaging department, the Redmi K30 Pro's quad rear camera setup is headlined by the 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 sensor backed by OIS (Optical Image Stabilisation). It is assisted by a 5-megapixel macro camera, a 13-megapixel wide-angle snapper that offers a 123-degree field of view, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

redmi k30 body2 Redmi K30 Pro

Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition's telephoto camera offers 3X optical zoom output

 

As for the Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition, it also has a 64-megapixel main camera, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 13-megapixel wide-angle snapper. However, it swaps the macro camera in favour of an 8-megapixel telephoto lens that offers 3X optical zoom and 30X digital zoom. Selfies are handled by a 20-megapixel pop-up front camera on both the phones.

There is up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage on both the new phones from Xiaomi's sub-brand, but it is non-expandable. Redmi K30 Pro and Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition come equipped with a 4,700mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. Connectivity is handled by dual-mode 5G (NSA+SA), Wi-Fi 6, NFC, USB Type-C port, NFC, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition

Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition

Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 13-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4700mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi, Redmi K30 Pro, Redmi K30 Pro price, Redmi K30 Pro specifications, Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition, Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition price, Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition specifications
Coronavirus: Disney+ to Arrive in Europe on Tuesday With Reduced Streaming Quality

Redmi K30 Pro, Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition With Quad Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
 
 

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
  Redmi K30 Pro, Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition With Quad Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
