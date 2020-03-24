Redmi K30 Pro has finally gone official. The new budget flagship from the Xiaomi sub-brand is packed with top-of-the-line specifications such as Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 SoC, the more efficient LPDDR5 RAM, support for 33W fast charging, and vapour chamber cooling among others. Additionally, the company has also launched the Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition. Just as the company had teased earlier, the two phones come equipped with a quad rear camera setup sitting in a circular camera module and a pop-up selfie camera. Notably, both the main 64-megapixel camera and the telephoto lens are optically stabilised, ensuring smoother videos and blur-free photos.

Redmi K30 Pro price

The Redmi K30 Pro starts at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 32,500) for the base 6GB + 128GB variant, while the 8GB + 128GB model will set buyers back by 3,399 CNY (roughly Rs. 36,000). The top-end 8GB + 256GB version of the Redmi K30 Pro costs CNY 3,699 (roughly Rs. 40,000).

As for the Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition, it carries a price tag of CNY 3,799 (roughly Rs. 41,000) for the 8GB + 128GB model, while the 8GB + 256GB version will cost CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 43,000).

Redmi K30 Pro features the 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 sensor

Both the Redmi K30 Pro and the Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition come in Moonlight White, Sky Blue, Star Ring Purple, and Space Gray colour options, and will go on sale starting March 27 in China. However, there is no word on international availability as of now.

Redmi K30 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi K30 Pro and Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition run Android 10 with the MIUI 11 custom skin on top. They feature a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2400) HDR10+ AMOLED display with 1,200 nits of peak brightness and 5,000,000:1 contrast ratio. The two phones are powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM. However, the 6GB + 128GB variant of the Redmi K30 Pro has LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 3.0 storage.

In the imaging department, the Redmi K30 Pro's quad rear camera setup is headlined by the 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 sensor backed by OIS (Optical Image Stabilisation). It is assisted by a 5-megapixel macro camera, a 13-megapixel wide-angle snapper that offers a 123-degree field of view, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition's telephoto camera offers 3X optical zoom output

As for the Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition, it also has a 64-megapixel main camera, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 13-megapixel wide-angle snapper. However, it swaps the macro camera in favour of an 8-megapixel telephoto lens that offers 3X optical zoom and 30X digital zoom. Selfies are handled by a 20-megapixel pop-up front camera on both the phones.

There is up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage on both the new phones from Xiaomi's sub-brand, but it is non-expandable. Redmi K30 Pro and Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition come equipped with a 4,700mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. Connectivity is handled by dual-mode 5G (NSA+SA), Wi-Fi 6, NFC, USB Type-C port, NFC, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.