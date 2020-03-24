Redmi K30 Pro is all set to launch in China today as a part of an online presentation. In addition to Redmi K30 Pro, Xiaomi is also likely to unveil Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition, alongside a host of other products. A refreshed RedmiBook 14 Ryzen Edition may also be unveiled as well as Mi Air Purifier F1. The company is also teasing Redmi x Keith Haring accessories on its Weibo channel, hinting at a probable headphone or phone case range launch alongside as well.

Redmi K30 Pro launch timing, live stream

The Redmi K30 Pro launch event will be live streamed via the company's Weibo account. The event will begin 2pm local time (11.30am IST), and the company should outline pricing, specifications, and availability details of the Redmi K30 Pro and Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition. Details about the global debut of the two phones are yet to be known. To recall, the Redmi K30 was launched in India as the Poco X2, and it remains to be seen how the company intends to launch these new phones in India.

Redmi K30 Pro price, specifications (expected and teased)

The Redmi K30 Pro is tipped to be priced somewhere around CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 35,200), however we recommend you take the pricing with a pinch of salt. Recent teasers suggest that the Redmi K30 Pro will come with an HDR10+ display with a Super AMOLED panel, 1200 nits of peak brightness, and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. The Redmi K30 Pro and Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition phones are expectedto be powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC, paired with UFS 3.1 storage for faster file transfer.

The teasers confirm that the Redmi K30 Pro will come with a pop-up selfie camera setup, unlike the Redmi K30 that came with a hole-punch design. There's a quad circular camera module at the back that will include a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 sensor. Camera features include 3x optical zoom, and dual optical image stabilisation. There's no word on the camera details of the Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition, but we expect an amplified telephoto sensor on board.

Past teasers also suggest that the Redmi K30 Pro will have the largest vapour chamber (VC) liquid cooling. It will sport a 3.5mm audio hack and an infrared (IR) blaster as well. Connectivity options are likely to include dual-mode 5G, and Wi-Fi 6. As per a recent leak, the Redmi K30 Pro is expected to come in two variants – 6GB + 128GB internal storage and 8GB + 128GB internal storage. The phone is also tipped to be offered in Moonlight White, Sky Blue, Purple, and Space Grey colour options.

The Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition, on the other hand, is expected to come in 8GB + 128GB storage, 8GB + 256GB storage, and 12GB + 512GB storage option. It should also be offered in the same colour options as the Redmi K30 Pro.

Refreshed RedmiBook 14 Ryzen Edition, Mi Air Purifier F1, Redmi x Keith Haring Accessories Expected

Tipster Ishan Agarwal suggests that Xiaomi will also introduce a refreshed RedmiBook 14 Ryzen Edition alongside Redmi K30 Pro. The model will pack 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD. Details are scant at the moment, but the 2020 model may come with the latest Ryzen 4000 series of APUs. The 2019 model came with AMD Ryzen 5 3500U or AMD Ryzen 7 3700U processor options. Xiaomi may introduce the Mi Air Purifier F1 at the event as well, however no details are known of this product at the moment. A new Redmi TV model is also expected to be unveiled.

Lastly, the company is teasing the arrival of Redmi x Keith Haring accessories at the event, but it didn't divulge on what that may be. It could well be a range of phone cases, or headphones, or something completely different. We will know all official details when the event starts today.

