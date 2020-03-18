Technology News
Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition Specifications Tipped by Geekbench Listing

Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing had confirmed the Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition in a Weibo post recently.

By Darab Mansoor Ali | Updated: 18 March 2020 19:19 IST
Xiaomi’s sub brand Redmi will launch the K30 Pro series of smartphones on March 24.

Highlights
  • The Redmi K30 Pro Zoom is speculated to be a camera-focused smartphone
  • Redmi will launch the K30 Pro series of smartphones on March 24
  • Redmi K30 Pro Zoom is speculated to come with 8GB of RAM

Xiaomi will launch the Redmi K30 Pro series of smartphones on March 24 in China. Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing had also announced the inclusion of a Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition within the K30 Pro lineup of smartphones on his Weibo account recently. The Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition, as the name suggests, is speculated to be a camera-focused version of the Redmi K30 Pro. Now, ahead of its launch, the Redmi K30 Pro Zoom has been spotted listed on Geekbench benchmarking platform. Separately, a recently released teaser photo of the Redmi K30 Pro may just have given away the presence of a pop-up camera.

The Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition listing shows the phone under the "Imipro" codename. According to the Geekbench listing, the Redmi K30 Pro will come with an octa-core Qualcomm chipset clocked at 1.8GHz. A report in Gizmo China speculated that the phone will come with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 SoC, since the Redmi K30 Pro itself will also come with the Snapdragon 865 SoC. The Geekbeench listing further hints that the Redmi K30 Pro Zoom could come with Android 10 and 8GB of RAM.

To recall, Weibing had earlier this week revealed that the Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition is also in the pipeline, but when it would launch isn't known. It may launch alongside the Redmi K30 Pro on March 24.

Going by the name of the Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition, it can also be speculated that this could be the Xiaomi phone that the company has been working on since last year. In October 2019, it was reported that Xiaomi is working on a phone with 50x zoom capability. Rumours started surfacing then when the phone was spotted in the MIUI 11 camera app.

The Redmi K30 Pro March 24 launch was confirmed by the Xiaomi sub-brand on Weibo. The announcement on Weibo came in line with previous reports of the company going with a late-March launch for its next line of flagship devices.

Earlier this week, the company also released a teaser image of the Redmi K30 Pro on Weibo, which showed the back panel of the device. The Redmi K30 Pro will have a circular camera module, with a quad-camera setup on the back. The phone teased on Weibo was seen in a turquoise-like colour, with a shiny back, indicating that the Redmi K30 Pro might come with a glass back. The frame of the teaser image also shows a 3.5mm headphone jack and a cutout for the pop-up selfie camera.

This front camera falls in place with a teaser image from Redmi that had earlier teased a bezel-less screen on the Redmi K30 Pro.

Further reading: Xiaomi, Redmi, Redmi K30 Pro, Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition
