Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition was launched alongside the Redmi K30 Pro last month in China. Both phones were released with a maximum of 8GB RAM and 256GB onboard storage. Now the company has announced a 12GB + 512GB storage variant for the Zoom Edition. The phone with the upgraded configuration is up for pre-sale and will, of course, cost a bit more than the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. The announcement was made by Redmi's official account on Chinese micro-blogging website, Weibo.

Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition 12GB RAM variant price

The company shared a poster on Weibo that shows the Redmi K30 Pro's 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option along with the new Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The Redmi K30 Pro configuration, which was available at launch, is still priced at CNY 3,699 (roughly Rs. 40,000) while the newer Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition variant is priced at CNY 4,499 (roughly Rs. 48,200). To recall, the 12GB RAM variant of the Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition was previously spotted on Chinese e-retailer JD.com but the listing was soon taken down.

Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition specifications

Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition has identical specifications to the Redmi K30 Pro with the only difference being in the camera configuration. It has a 64-megapixel main camera, a 13-megapixel wide-angle shooter, an 8-megapixel telephoto shooter that offers 3X optical zoom and 30X digital zoom, and finally, a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The camera setup on the Redmi K30 Pro, on the other hand, does not include the 8-megapixel telephoto shooter but has a 5-megapixel macro camera instead. The rest of the sensors are exactly the same.

Under the hood, the Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition is powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC. It packs 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) HDR10+ AMOLED display with 1,200 nits of peak brightness. The phone is backed by a 4,700mAh battery which supports 33W fast charging.