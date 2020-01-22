Redmi K30 Pro Surfaces on Geekbench With Snapdragon 865 SoC, 8GB RAM

Redmi K30 Pro is expected to launch in March this year, and in the run up to its debut, the phone has been spotted on Geekbench. The listing tips a few key specifications of the upcoming smartphone. The Redmi K30 Pro is likely to be a more premium variant of the Redmi K30 that was launched in December last year. The Redmi K30 is offered in 5G and 4G models, and is powered by the Snapdragon 730G processor.

The Geekbench listing of the Redmi K30 Pro suggests that the phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 865 processor with the base clock rate slightly under clocked at 1.8GHz. It is listed to pack 8GB RAM, but it is likely to be made available in more RAM and storage options when it launches. Lastly, the phone is listed to run on the latest Android 10 software. The Redmi K30 Pro managed to achieve a single-core score of 903 and multi-core score or 3,362.

The specifications on the Geekbench listing are in line with what has been leaked in the past. The phone is tipped to be integrated with the X55 modem to enable 5G support. There's little information about the Redmi K30 Pro variant as of now, but we should know more once the launch date nears.

The phone will be the successor to the Redmi K20 Pro and it is expected to offer improved features, apart from the upgrade in the processor department. To recall, the Redmi K30 4G variant is priced at CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 16,100), and the Redmi K30 5G variant is priced at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 20,100). The Redmi K30 Pro should be priced more than the Redmi K30 at the least, and is likely to be offered in 4G and 5G models as well.