Technology News
loading

Redmi K30 Pro Teased to Debut With UFS 3.1 Storage, Feature VC Liquid Cooling

Redmi K30 Pro is already confirmed to debut with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 17 March 2020 18:59 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Redmi K30 Pro Teased to Debut With UFS 3.1 Storage, Feature VC Liquid Cooling

Photo Credit: Weibo

Redmi K30 Pro UFS 3.1 storage and LPDDR5 RAM have been teased online

Highlights
  • Redmi K30 Pro teasers have been posted on Weibo
  • The phone would offer a faster performance using UFS 3.1 storage
  • Redmi K30 Pro has been briefly compared with Honor V30 Pro

Redmi K30 Pro has been teased to debut with UFS 3.1 storage and include a proprietary VC liquid cooling technology. Earlier on Tuesday, Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi announced that it is launching the Redmi K30 Pro in China as its next-generation flagship on March 24. The new smartphone will come with a quad rear camera setup that will have a 64-megapixel primary sensor. In addition to the teasers released by the sub-brand, Redmi General Manager and Xiaomi President of China Region Lu Weibing has posted a brief comparison between the Redmi K30 Pro and the Honor V30 Pro.

The Redmi account on Weibo has posted the teaser showing UFS 3.1 storage on the Redmi K30 Pro. The new storage standard is claimed to deliver write speeds of up to 750 Mbps on the device. Redmi chief Lu Weibing has posted a video through his Weibo account that compares the storage performance between the Redmi K30 Pro and the Honor V30 Pro. He has also mentioned that UFS 3.1 provides a greatly improved experience over the existing UFS 3.0.

Vivo's iQoo recently launched the iQoo 3 in India with UFS 3.1 storage. The Vivo Nex 3S 5G also debuted in China last week with the identical storage solution.

In addition to UFS 3.1, teasers on the Redmi Weibo account show that the Redmi K30 Pro will have the custom VC liquid cooling technology. The new offering is touted to provide a promising heat dissipation performance using a 3,435 square millimetres of liquid-cooled heat sink.

redmi k30 pro vc cooling teaser weibo Redmi K30 Pro

Redmi K30 Pro VC liquid cooling has been detailed ahead of its official launch
Photo Credit: Weibo

 

The Redmi K30 Pro has also been teased to come with LPRDD5 RAM. We earlier saw the same memory chip in the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro.

If we look at the past reports, Xiaomi has already confirmed the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC on the Redmi K30 Pro. There will also be 5G support. Further, the smartphone will come with a pop-up selfie camera, just like the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro.

The official launch of the Redmi K30 Pro is scheduled for March 24. In the meantime, it is safe to expect some new teasers and rumours surfacing online with some key specifications of the latest flagship.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi K30 Pro specifications, Redmi K30 Pro, Redmi, Xiaomi
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Apple Employee Tests Positive for Coronavirus at US Office
Amazon Apple Days Sale Now Live: iPhone XS Discount, Rs. 6,000 Bank Discount on iPhone 11, and More Deals

Related Stories

Redmi K30 Pro Teased to Debut With UFS 3.1 Storage, Feature VC Liquid Cooling
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 9 Pro Review
  2. Realme 6i With 5,000mAh Battery, Helio G80 SoC Launched
  3. Redmi Note 9 Pro to Go on Sale in India Today: What You Should Know
  4. Realme 6i Launch Set for Today: Expected Price, Specifications, and More
  5. The Best Free Tools to Help You Work From Home
  6. Vivo V19 India Launch Teased, Specifications and Price Leaked
  7. Neeraj Pandey’s Special Ops Is Something We Could Do Without
  8. Realme 2 Pro Update Brings Airtel, Jio VoWiFi Calling Support: Reports
  9. New Nokia C2 with 4G Connectivity, 5-Megapixel Selfie Camera Unveiled
  10. Here’s How to See WhatsApp Messages Deleted by Others
#Latest Stories
  1. Nokia 2.2 Android 10 Update Starts Rolling Out, HMD Global Announces
  2. Samsung’s Blue Fest Sale Offers Discounts on Smartphones, Accessories, and Home Appliances
  3. Realme Days Sale 2020 Starts March 19, Includes Discounts on Realme 6, Realme 6 Pro, Realme X2 Pro, and More
  4. Amazon Apple Days Sale Now Live: iPhone XS Discount, Rs. 6,000 Bank Discount on iPhone 11, and More Deals
  5. Redmi K30 Pro Teased to Debut With UFS 3.1 Storage, Feature VC Liquid Cooling
  6. Apple Employee Tests Positive for Coronavirus at US Office
  7. Researches Claim New Way of Hacking into Virtual Assistants Using Ultrasonic Waves
  8. Realme 6i With MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. Microsoft’s Windows 10 Is Now Running on 1 Billion Active Devices
  10. Microsoft to Hold Office 365 Event on March 30 to Introduce ‘Life’ Subscription, Password Manager: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.