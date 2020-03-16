Technology News
loading

Redmi K30 Pro Might Be the Cheapest Phone With Snapdragon 865 SoC

Redmi K30 Pro will be a 5G phone with 4,700mAh battery and support for 33W fast charging.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 16 March 2020 20:21 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Redmi K30 Pro Might Be the Cheapest Phone With Snapdragon 865 SoC

Redmi K30 Pro comes with 5G support

Highlights
  • Redmi K30 Pro will be launched in late March
  • The phone is expected to come with 8GB DDR5 RAM
  • The Redmi K30 Pro will be 5G compatible

Redmi K30 Pro might come out as the cheapest phone with a Snapdragon 865 SoC, as tweeted by a known tipster. The Redmi K30 Pro is expected to be launched in China later this month and according to the tipster, since the focus is on the getting the best Snapdragon processor in the phone, there might be compromises on other aspects of the phone. Recently, General Manager of the Redmi Brand Lu Weibing, asked fans what they would prefer, 12GB of DDR4X or 8GB of DDR5 RAM, and the latter won unanimously.

The tweet shared by tipster Ishan Agarwal states that the Redmi K30 Pro will either be one of the cheapest if not the cheapest phone with a Snapdragon 865 SoC. The post also reads, “The focus is on this only so don't expect majorly good specifications in other areas like the camera. #Redmi #RedmiK30Pro.” Last month, the company teased the Snapdragon 865 in the Redmi K30 Pro and recently, its price was tipped for the Chinese market. The phone is expected to cost somewhere in the price range of CNY 3,000 (roughly Rs.31,700) to CNY 3,500 (roughly Rs. 37,000) and will be 5G compatible.

The Redmi K30 Pro will come with a 4,700mAh battery, support for 33W fast charging, 5G compatibility, and a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 lens as its primary camera, as per the report.

Talking about the recent poll by Lu Weibing, around 65 percent of the votes were in the favour of 8GB of DDR5 RAM. While this is not concrete evidence for the specifications, it can be suspected that the Redmi K30 Pro will have 8GB RAM, and DDR5 RAM over DDR4X.

The launch, which is scheduled for late March might bring something else along with the Redmi K30 Pro smartphone, as previously teased by Lu Weibing. There is no clarity on what it might be.

Is Redmi Note 9 Pro the new best phone under Rs. 15,000? We discussed how you can pick the best one, on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi, Redmi K30 Pro, Redmi K30 Pro price, Redmi K30 Pro Specifications
Vineet Washington Vineet likes to be surrounded by tech. He writes tech news for Gadgets 360 and in his free time plays video games, watches anime, and plays guitar. More
OnePlus to Unveil Something New on March 18, Logo Revamp Tipped
Xbox Series X Specifications, Features Revealed by Microsoft

Related Stories

Redmi K30 Pro Might Be the Cheapest Phone With Snapdragon 865 SoC
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo V19 India Launch Teased, Specifications and Price Leaked
  2. Redmi Note 9S Launch Date Revealed by Xiaomi
  3. Realme 6 Pro Review
  4. Microsoft Adds Live Coronavirus Tracker to Bing Search Engine
  5. Xiaomi Brings New Mi Wireless Power Bank Ahead of Mi 10 Launch in India
  6. WhatsApp Disappearing Messages Feature Spotted in Android Beta: Report
  7. New Nokia C2 with 4G Connectivity, 5-Megapixel Selfie Camera Unveiled
  8. OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 to Launch April 15, New Leak Tips
  9. Realme 6i to Sport 5,000mAh Battery and 16-Megapixel Front Camera
  10. Redmi Note 9 Pro vs Realme 6 Pro: Which Budget Phone Should You Buy?
#Latest Stories
  1. Xbox Series X Specifications, Features Revealed by Microsoft
  2. Redmi K30 Pro Might Be the Cheapest Phone With Snapdragon 865 SoC
  3. OnePlus to Unveil Something New on March 18, Logo Revamp Tipped
  4. Oppo Reno 3 4G Model With Quad Rear Cameras, Waterdrop-Style Notch Launched: Specifications
  5. Samsung Galaxy A50, Galaxy A40 Start Receiving Android 10-Based OneUI 2.0 Updates
  6. Discovery Plus App Debuts With Exclusive Content Across Over 40 Genres, Support for 7 Indic Languages
  7. Huawei P40 Pro Spotted on Geekbench, Tipping Specifications
  8. NASA Encourages Remote Work After 2 Employees Test Positive for Coronavirus
  9. DoT Seeks Supreme Court Nod on 20-Year Window for Payments of AGR Dues
  10. Vivo Carnival Sale Kicks Off on Amazon; Discounts and No-Cost EMI Offers on Vivo U20, Vivo V10 and More
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.