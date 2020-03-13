Technology News
Redmi K30 Pro Production at Scale Without Any Issues, Claims General Manager Lu Weibing

Redmi K30 Pro launch will take place sometime in the end of March.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 13 March 2020 19:03 IST
Redmi K30 Pro Production at Scale Without Any Issues, Claims General Manager Lu Weibing

Redmi K30 Pro is expected to debut with a pop-up selfie camera

Highlights
  • Redmi K30 Pro production update has been made on Weibo
  • The new Redmi phone will be an upgrade to Redmi K30
  • Redmi K30 Pro will come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC

Redmi K30 Pro, the next-generation Redmi flagship, is set to debut sometime late this month. But ahead of the official launch, Redmi General Manager and Xiaomi President of China region Lu Weibing claimed that there are no issues with the production of the latest Redmi phone. Weibing's comment comes amid the coronavirus outbreak that has heavily impacted the production of smartphones in China. The Redmi K30 Pro will come as the successor to the Redmi K20 Pro that Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi launched last year. The new model is also expected as an upgrade of the Redmi K30 that arrived in both 4G and 5G variants in December.

Weibing took to micro-blogging platform Weibo to confirm the smooth production of the Redmi K30 Pro. The executive wrote that he didn't need to visit the factory in person to tighten the screws of the new smartphone.

Earlier this week, Weibing revealed that the Redmi K30 Pro would launch in China sometime around the end of March. The smartphone is teased to come with the top-end Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC and have 5G support. It is also said to have an improved camera performance and an enhanced battery life over the competition.

A recent image shared by Weibing suggested a pop-up camera selfie setup on the Redmi K30 Pro. This is similar to what we had on the Redmi K20 Pro but is unlike the Redmi K30 models that have a dual hole-punch selfie camera setup.

Earlier this week, Redmi Product Director Wang Teng reportedly suggested the price tag of the Redmi K30 Pro while responding to a query on Weibo. The executive said that the phone would be priced above CNY 3,000 (roughly Rs. 31,600). This is notably higher than the top-of-the-line Redmi K30 5G variant that has the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration and is available at CNY 2,899 (roughly Rs. 30,600).

The rumour mill has suggested that the Redmi K30 Pro would feature a 64-megapixel primary Sony IMX686 sensor on its quad rear camera setup and include a 4,700mAh battery. You can also expect multiple colour options to choose from.

Redmi K30 Pro

Redmi K30 Pro

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 4700mAh
OS Android 10
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Redmi K30 Pro Production at Scale Without Any Issues, Claims General Manager Lu Weibing
