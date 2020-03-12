Redmi K30 Pro is expected to launch in China later this month, and ahead of that date, its price has been tipped. It will be priced above CNY 3,000 (roughly Rs. 31,900), as per a report that cites a Redmi executive. The executive was reportedly responding to a query from a Weibo's user account. This is said to be in line with previous reports of Redmi's General Manager Lu Weibing hinting at a CNY 3,000-CNY 3,500 price range for the Redmi K30 Pro. Separately, Weibing is also claimed to have said that the Redmi K30 Pro launch event will see more launched than just the smartphone.

A report by MyDrivers claims that Redmi's Product Director Wang Teng in a reply to a Weibo user who had asked that if the Redmi K30 Pro can be purchased with a budget of CNY 3,000. revealed that the Redmi K30 Pro will be priced above CNY 3,000.

Separately, General Manager Lu Weibing reportedly revealed on Thursday that the company will launch something more than just smartphones during the launch of the Redmi K30 Pro. Weibing had posted the update on his Weibo account, as per a report. The post, however, was not found on the executive's Weibo account later in the day.

The Redmi K30 Pro will be the Xiaomi sub-brand's flagship offering. It is expected to launch later this month, Weibing had confirmed earlier this week. He had said that the Redmi K30 Pro will launch between the launches of Huawei's P40 and Honor's 30 Series of smartphones.

The Redmi K30 Pro is confirmed to come with Qualcomm's flagship chipset, the Snapdragon 865 SoC, 5G compatibility and a 4,700mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. The phone is also tipped to come with a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 lens on its camera unit.