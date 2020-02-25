Redmi K30 Pro is officially on its way. After appearing in multiple leaks, Xiaomi has made it official that the Redmi K30 Pro is coming. The company has also released a teaser poster that gives us our first look at the Redmi K30 Pro's all-screen design. Unlike the vanilla Redmi K30 and its pill-shaped hole-punch, the Redmi K30 Pro's display has an uninterrupted design, much like its predecessor. The lack of a notch or hole-punch is also a sign that the Redmi K30 Pro might pack a pop-up selfie camera to achieve that full-screen look.

While it's a possibility it might use under display camera technology, Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing recently spoke about how the technology is not ready for the prime time, so it remains unlikely. The official Redmi Weibo account shared a post earlier today with the hashtag K30 Pro. The accompanying image shows the Redmi K30 Pro whose display can be seen sporting impressively thin bezels, while the earpiece strip is sandwiched between the frame and the glass. The volume rocker and power button are located on the right side, with the latter sporting a red paintjob for a contrasting effect.

It is worth noting that the design of the Redmi K30 Pro looks almost identical to the Redmi K20 Pro, which has now been discontinued. Here's how the Redmi K30 Pro looks alongside the Redmi K20 Pro.

Redmi K30 Pro has an almost identical profile as its predecessor, the Redmi K20 Pro

The Redmi K30 Pro reportedly received the 3C certification earlier this month and also revealed support for 33W fast charging support in tow. The phone will reportedly pack a 4,700mAh battery, but there is no word on support for wireless charging. The upcoming Redmi flagship is tipped to debut with a quad rear camera setup that will be headlined by a 64-megapixel main snapper with the Sony IMX686 sensor.

Codenamed 'lmi', build.prop files have revealed that the phone will draw power from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. As per an alleged Geekbench listing, the Redmi K30 Pro will pair the top-of-the-line Qualcomm SoC with 8GB of RAM. However, configurations with more RAM might also be in the pipeline. Xiaomi is yet to reveal an official launch date for the Redmi K30 Pro, but a previous report suggests that the phone might go official in March this year.