Technology News
loading

Redmi K30 Rumoured to Launch This Year, Redmi K30 Pro Could Arrive Next Year

Exact launch dates of Redmi K30 and Redmi K30 Pro are yet to be revealed, though.

By | Updated: 8 November 2019 11:57 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Redmi K30 Rumoured to Launch This Year, Redmi K30 Pro Could Arrive Next Year

Redmi K20, the predecessor of Redmi K30, was unveiled in China back in May

Highlights
  • Redmi K30 and Redmi K30 Pro are likely to support 5G networks
  • A teaser image recently hinted at a hole-punch display design
  • Redmi K30 would come with a MediaTek SoC

Redmi K30 is rumoured to debut as early as this year. The new Redmi smartphone will debut as the successor to the Redmi K20 that was launched earlier this year. Apart from the Redmi K30, Xiaomi is said to bring the Redmi K30 Pro sometime next year. The Redmi K30 is already confirmed to come with 5G support. Unlike the Redmi K20 that has a pop-up selfie camera, the Redmi K30 would come with a hole-punch display design. This would make it look similar to the Samsung Galaxy S10 series that flaunts the company's Infinity-O Display.

Tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore has claimed that the Redmi K30 will launch this year, while the Redmi K30 Pro will arrive next year. However, the exact launch dates are yet to be revealed. It is also unclear whether the new Redmi phones will debut initially in China or launch first in a market such as India.

Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing in August divulged that the Redmi K30 will come with 5G support. The smartphone will come as the successor to the Redmi K20 that was unveiled in China alongside the Redmi K20 Pro back in May this year.

Weibing last month also posted a couple of teaser images on Weibo to reveal the design of the Redmi K30. One of those images showed off the phone with a dual selfie camera setup placed on the hole-punch display. The other teaser image highlighted support for 5G standalone and non-standalone (SA/NSA) sub-6Hz networks.

Qualcomm at IFA 2019 in September notably announced that it would bring 5G chips for mid-range smartphones next year. This suggests that Xiaomi could launch the Redmi K30 with a 5G-supported SoC made by MediaTek, instead of retaining its partnership with Qualcomm for its next-generation Redmi K-series smartphone.

MediaTek in April suggested that it would bring its Helio M70 5G modem to India by the end of the year. The company in May also announced its 5G-ready SoC with ARM Cortex-A77 processing cores and Helio M70 modem that is due for next year.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi K30, Redmi K30 Pro, Redmi, Xiaomi
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Huawei Founder Says US Sanctions Not His Toughest Crisis
Facebook Highlights Moves to Combat 2020 US Election Disinformation
Redmi K30 Rumoured to Launch This Year, Redmi K30 Pro Could Arrive Next Year
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. PUBG Mobile 0.15.5 Update to Bring New Character, TDM Map, and More
  2. Redmi Note 8 Pro Deep Sea Blue Colour Variant Launched
  3. Leica SL2 47-Megapixel Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera Launched
  4. Realme X2 Pro Teased on Flipkart Two Weeks Ahead of India Launch
  5. iPhone 11 Pro Max Ranked No. 2 on DxOMark Camera Tests
  6. Mi Note 10, Mi Note 10 Pro With 108-Megapixel Penta Camera Setup Launched
  7. WhatsApp Now Rolling Out Updated Group Privacy Settings Globally
  8. MIUI 11 to Receive Customisable Lock Screen, Curriculum Mode
  9. Redmi 6, Redmi 6A MIUI 11 Update Rollout Begins in India: Reports
  10. Jio Rs. 444, Rs. 555 Recharges Available With Discounts: How to Avail
#Latest Stories
  1. Huawei Y9s With Kirin 710F, Triple Rear Cameras Goes Official
  2. Facebook Highlights Moves to Combat 2020 US Election Disinformation
  3. Redmi K30 Rumoured to Launch This Year, Redmi K30 Pro Could Arrive Next Year
  4. Huawei Founder Says US Sanctions Not His Toughest Crisis
  5. Facebook Fights Disclosing App Records in US Privacy Probe
  6. iPhone 11 Pro Max Ranked No. 2 in DxOMark’s Camera Tests, Behind Huawei Mate 30 Pro and Xiaomi's Latest
  7. Redmi 6, Redmi 6A Start Receiving MIUI 11 Update in India, Users Report
  8. iOS 13.2.2, iPadOS 13.2.2 Released With Fix for Background App Management Issue: What's New, How to Download
  9. Uber Crash Report Questions Testing of Self-Driving Cars in the US
  10. Tech Entrepreneurs Highlight Digital Privacy Products at Web Summit
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.