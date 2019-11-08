Redmi K30 is rumoured to debut as early as this year. The new Redmi smartphone will debut as the successor to the Redmi K20 that was launched earlier this year. Apart from the Redmi K30, Xiaomi is said to bring the Redmi K30 Pro sometime next year. The Redmi K30 is already confirmed to come with 5G support. Unlike the Redmi K20 that has a pop-up selfie camera, the Redmi K30 would come with a hole-punch display design. This would make it look similar to the Samsung Galaxy S10 series that flaunts the company's Infinity-O Display.

Tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore has claimed that the Redmi K30 will launch this year, while the Redmi K30 Pro will arrive next year. However, the exact launch dates are yet to be revealed. It is also unclear whether the new Redmi phones will debut initially in China or launch first in a market such as India.

Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing in August divulged that the Redmi K30 will come with 5G support. The smartphone will come as the successor to the Redmi K20 that was unveiled in China alongside the Redmi K20 Pro back in May this year.

Weibing last month also posted a couple of teaser images on Weibo to reveal the design of the Redmi K30. One of those images showed off the phone with a dual selfie camera setup placed on the hole-punch display. The other teaser image highlighted support for 5G standalone and non-standalone (SA/NSA) sub-6Hz networks.

Qualcomm at IFA 2019 in September notably announced that it would bring 5G chips for mid-range smartphones next year. This suggests that Xiaomi could launch the Redmi K30 with a 5G-supported SoC made by MediaTek, instead of retaining its partnership with Qualcomm for its next-generation Redmi K-series smartphone.

MediaTek in April suggested that it would bring its Helio M70 5G modem to India by the end of the year. The company in May also announced its 5G-ready SoC with ARM Cortex-A77 processing cores and Helio M70 modem that is due for next year.