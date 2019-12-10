Technology News
loading

Redmi K30 Pro Tipped to Launch in March 2020 With Snapdragon 865 SoC, X55 5G Modem

Redmi K30, however, is all set to make its debut in China today and will act as the introduction of the Redmi K30 series.

By | Updated: 10 December 2019 09:22 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Redmi K30 Pro Tipped to Launch in March 2020 With Snapdragon 865 SoC, X55 5G Modem

Redmi K30 Pro should run on MIUI 11 with Android 10

Highlights
  • Redmi K30 Pro is tipped to support 5G networks
  • Redmi K30 is expected to sport a dual hole-punch display
  • The Redmi K30 is also expected to sport a 120Hz refresh rate

While the Redmi K30 is all set to launch today in China, the Redmi K30 Pro that has been leaked on several occasions in the past, has no launch date confirmation as of yet. The Redmi K30 Pro is now reported to launch next year. The phone may be introduced in the month of March. Key specifications of the phone have also been leaked online, and the Redmi K30 Pro is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC and X55 5G modem.

Tipster Sudhashu Ambhore has tweeted that the Redmi K30 Pro will launch in March 2020. He also suggests that the phone will be powered by the flagship processor Snapdragon 865 and be integrated with the X55 modem to enable 5G support. There is no word on the exact launch date for the phone yet, but Xiaomi should bring more clarity as the launch date gets nearer.

Little else is known about the Redmi K30 Pro so far, however, if Redmi K20 Pro, the phone's predecessor is any indication, we can expect high-end specifications like full-HD+ display, at least 8GB of RAM, in-display fingerprint sensor, and more. For now though, the focus is on the Redmi K30 phone. It will launch today, and past teasers suggest a dual hole-punch display with the two camera cut-outs placed on the top right edge of the screen.

The Redmi K30 is expected to run MIUI 11 with Android 10 out-of-the-box. The Redmi K30 will reportedly offer 30W fast charging support, and come with a 6.66-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) display with a pixel density of 395ppi and 120Hz refresh rate.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi K30, Redmi K30 Pro, Redmi K30 Pro launch, Redmi K30 Pro Specifications, Redmi K30 Pro PRice, Redmi, Xiaomi
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
China Pushes for Removal of Foreign Technology in More State Offices
Facebook Ads Push Misinformation About HIV Prevention Drugs, LGBT Activists Say, 'Harming Public Health'

Related Stories

Redmi K30 Pro Tipped to Launch in March 2020 With Snapdragon 865 SoC, X55 5G Modem
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S11+ Tipped to Pack Custom 108-Megapixel Image Sensor
  2. Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, Note 10 Lite, A51, A71 Alleged Prices Leaked Online
  3. Jio's New Prepaid Recharge Plans Now Live: All You Need to Know
  4. Vivo V17 Debuts in India With Hole-Punch Display, Quad Rear Cameras
  5. WhatsApp Finally Gets Call Waiting Feature on Android
  6. Realme’s Truly Wireless Earbuds to Be Called Realme Buds Air
  7. Samsung Galaxy Watch 4G Review
  8. Watch the Trailer for Hostel Daze, TVF’s Next Series Out This Week
#Latest Stories
  1. Facebook Ads Push Misinformation About HIV Prevention Drugs, LGBT Activists Say, 'Harming Public Health'
  2. Redmi K30 Pro Tipped to Launch in March 2020 With Snapdragon 865 SoC, X55 5G Modem
  3. China Pushes for Removal of Foreign Technology in More State Offices
  4. US Says Accused Apple Secrets Thief Had Patriot Missile File
  5. Amazon Lawsuit Alleges Trump Abused Power in Huge Pentagon Cloud Contract
  6. Redmi Note 8, Redmi 8 to Go on Sale in India Today at 12 Noon: Check Price in India, Specifications
  7. Redmi K30, RedmiBook 13 Set to Launch Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Specifications
  8. Realme 5s Now on Sale in India via Flipkart: Check Price in India, Offers, Specifications
  9. Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, Galaxy Note 10 Lite, Galaxy A71, Galaxy A51 Alleged Prices Leaked Ahead of Official Launch
  10. Google Maps May Soon Add a New 'Lighting' Feature to Highlight Brightly Lit Streets for Safer Night Travel
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.