While the Redmi K30 is all set to launch today in China, the Redmi K30 Pro that has been leaked on several occasions in the past, has no launch date confirmation as of yet. The Redmi K30 Pro is now reported to launch next year. The phone may be introduced in the month of March. Key specifications of the phone have also been leaked online, and the Redmi K30 Pro is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC and X55 5G modem.

Tipster Sudhashu Ambhore has tweeted that the Redmi K30 Pro will launch in March 2020. He also suggests that the phone will be powered by the flagship processor Snapdragon 865 and be integrated with the X55 modem to enable 5G support. There is no word on the exact launch date for the phone yet, but Xiaomi should bring more clarity as the launch date gets nearer.

Little else is known about the Redmi K30 Pro so far, however, if Redmi K20 Pro, the phone's predecessor is any indication, we can expect high-end specifications like full-HD+ display, at least 8GB of RAM, in-display fingerprint sensor, and more. For now though, the focus is on the Redmi K30 phone. It will launch today, and past teasers suggest a dual hole-punch display with the two camera cut-outs placed on the top right edge of the screen.

The Redmi K30 is expected to run MIUI 11 with Android 10 out-of-the-box. The Redmi K30 will reportedly offer 30W fast charging support, and come with a 6.66-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) display with a pixel density of 395ppi and 120Hz refresh rate.