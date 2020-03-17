Technology News
Redmi K30 Pro Launch Date Set for March 24; Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition Confirmed to Be Coming

Redmi K30 Pro appears in an official teaser with a quad rear camera setup.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 17 March 2020 11:01 IST
Photo Credit: Weibo

Redmi K30 Pro launch schedule has been announced through a teaser image

Highlights
  • Redmi K30 Pro release date has been revealed on Weibo
  • The new flagship will come as the successor to Redmi K20 Pro
  • Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition is also in the works

Redmi K30 Pro launch date is scheduled for March 24, Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi announced through a Weibo post on Tuesday. The new Redmi-series flagship has already been confirmed to debut with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. The Redmi K30 Pro is also expected to come with a pop-up selfie camera -- just like its predecessor, Redmi K20 Pro. Redmi has also posted a teaser image on Weibo that clearly shows the back of the Redmi K30 Pro. Separately, Redmi General Manager and Xiaomi President of China Region Lu Weibing has confirmed the existence of the Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition that is likely to launch alongside the Redmi K30 Pro.

The official Redmi account on Weibo posted a teaser image to reveal the release date of the Redmi K30 Pro. The image shows that the new model will launch in China on March 24. This is notably in line with earlier reports confirming the late-March launch of the next-generation Redmi phone.

Apart from announcing the launch, the Redmi account carries another teaser image that shows the back of the Redmi K30 Pro. The phone appears to have a quad rear camera setup on a circular module, along with LED flash. The back panel is also seen to feature a gradient finish and glass protection on top. Additionally, a glimpse at the pop-up selfie camera module, 3.5mm headphone jack, and an Infrared (IR) blaster is visible in the image.

redmi k30 pro teaser image back weibo Redmi K30 Pro

Redmi K30 Pro back is clearly seen in the latest teaser image
Photo Credit: Weibo

 

An earlier teaser suggested the presence of the pop-up camera on the Redmi K30 Pro that is unlike the Redmi K30 that has dual hole-punch selfie cameras. However, it is similar to the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro that were launched in late May last year with a pop-up selfie camera module.

In addition to the Redmi K30 Pro, Xiaomi brand Redmi has the Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition in the pipeline. A recent MIUI 11 build suggested the new phone earlier this month, as noticed by XDA Developers. However, Redmi chief Lu Weibing through a post on Weibo officially confirmed its existence.

A rough translation of Weibing's Weibo post that's originally in Mandarin suggests that he has started using a new smartphone. The device details of the post shows that it is none other than the Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition.

The Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition, as its name suggests, would offer top-notch zooming capabilities. It could be the Xiaomi phone that was suggested by the MIUI 11 camera app last year with 50x zoom support.

Considering the historical records of Xiaomi and its sub-brand Redmi, we are likely to receive fresh details about the Redmi K30 Pro and Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition in the coming days. So just stay tuned for more.

Redmi K30 Pro

Redmi K30 Pro

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 4700mAh
OS Android 10
