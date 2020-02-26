Redmi K30 Pro will soon debut as the next flagship phone from the Xiaomi sub-brand. Given its flagship status, the presence of Snapdragon 865 SoC at its heart was heavily rumoured. Xiaomi has now put an end to the speculations and has confirmed that the Redmi K30 Pro will be powered by Qualcomm's latest and greatest Snapdragon 865 SoC. The teaser image shared by Lu Weibing, General Manager of the Redmi Brand, also suggests that the Redmi K30 Pro will be a 5G-ready phone, most likely with dual-mode (NSA + SA) support.

Aside from confirming the presence of Snapdragon 865 SoC inside the Redmi K30 Pro, Weibing's Weibo post also teases improved camera performance, better battery life, and smoother overall experience with the company's upcoming phone. The 5G print on the poster shared by the Xiaomi executive is also a clear sign that the Redmi K30 Pro will support the next generation of cellular connectivity – 5G. And if the cheaper Redmi K30 5G is any indication, the Redmi K30 Pro will also offer dual-mode 5G support.

Weibing's post also notes that the Redmi K30 Pro will go official in March, but an exact date is yet to be revealed. Earlier this week, we got our first look at the Redmi K30 Pro's design via an official teaser poster. The upcoming Redmi-branded flagship will come with flaunt an all-screen design on the front, much like its predecessor.

Eliminating the notch or a hole-punch design suggests that Xiaomi is following in the Redmi K20 Pro's footsteps and will equip the Redmi K30 Pro with a pop-up selfie camera. It will be interesting to see how many cameras Xiaomi packs inside the Redmi K30 Pro's pop-up camera module, given the fact that the more affordable Redmi K30 Pro has two selfie cameras.

The phone is tipped to pack a 4,700mAh battery, but there is no word on fast charging output or support for wireless charging. Another report tips the presence of quad rear cameras on the Redmi K30 Pro, headlined by a 64-megapixel main sensor, using the Sony IMX686 sensor. We'll get to know more about the Redmi K30 Pro's hardware via official teasers in the days leading up to the phone's launch next month.