Technology News
loading

Redmi K30 Pro Officially Confirmed to Pack Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC

The Redmi K30 Pro is set to be launched next month.

By Nadeem Sarwar | Updated: 26 February 2020 11:01 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Redmi K30 Pro Officially Confirmed to Pack Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC

Redmi K30 Pro will most likely offer dual-mode 5G (NSA + SA) support.

Highlights
  • Redmi K30 Pro will flaunt an all-screen design like its predecessor
  • It is tipped to pack the 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 sensor
  • Redmi K30 Pro will reportedly come equipped with a 4,700mAh battery

Redmi K30 Pro will soon debut as the next flagship phone from the Xiaomi sub-brand. Given its flagship status, the presence of Snapdragon 865 SoC at its heart was heavily rumoured. Xiaomi has now put an end to the speculations and has confirmed that the Redmi K30 Pro will be powered by Qualcomm's latest and greatest Snapdragon 865 SoC. The teaser image shared by Lu Weibing, General Manager of the Redmi Brand, also suggests that the Redmi K30 Pro will be a 5G-ready phone, most likely with dual-mode (NSA + SA) support.

Aside from confirming the presence of Snapdragon 865 SoC inside the Redmi K30 Pro, Weibing's Weibo post also teases improved camera performance, better battery life, and smoother overall experience with the company's upcoming phone. The 5G print on the poster shared by the Xiaomi executive is also a clear sign that the Redmi K30 Pro will support the next generation of cellular connectivity – 5G. And if the cheaper Redmi K30 5G is any indication, the Redmi K30 Pro will also offer dual-mode 5G support.

Weibing's post also notes that the Redmi K30 Pro will go official in March, but an exact date is yet to be revealed. Earlier this week, we got our first look at the Redmi K30 Pro's design via an official teaser poster. The upcoming Redmi-branded flagship will come with flaunt an all-screen design on the front, much like its predecessor.

Eliminating the notch or a hole-punch design suggests that Xiaomi is following in the Redmi K20 Pro's footsteps and will equip the Redmi K30 Pro with a pop-up selfie camera. It will be interesting to see how many cameras Xiaomi packs inside the Redmi K30 Pro's pop-up camera module, given the fact that the more affordable Redmi K30 Pro has two selfie cameras.

The phone is tipped to pack a 4,700mAh battery, but there is no word on fast charging output or support for wireless charging. Another report tips the presence of quad rear cameras on the Redmi K30 Pro, headlined by a 64-megapixel main sensor, using the Sony IMX686 sensor. We'll get to know more about the Redmi K30 Pro's hardware via official teasers in the days leading up to the phone's launch next month.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi, Redmi K30 Pro, Xiaomi
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
Amazon Fab Phones Fest 2020 Sale Kicks Off With Offers on OnePlus 7T, Redmi K20 Series, and More
Amazon Opens Its First Cashier-Less Grocery Store in the US

Related Stories

Redmi K30 Pro Officially Confirmed to Pack Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Billionaire Warren Buffett Finally Ditches Old Flip Phone for iPhone 11
  2. Hotstar Gets 1-Star Reviews for Pro-Government Censorship of John Oliver
  3. Mi Dual Driver In-Ear Earphones With Dual Dynamic Drivers Debut in India
  4. Samsung Galaxy M31 With Quad Cameras, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  5. Hotstar Nukes PM Modi Episode of Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
  6. iQoo 3 Flagship 5G Phone With Snapdragon 865 Goes Official in India
  7. Realme 6 Will Come with 64 MP AI Quad Camera
  8. Realme Band Launch Set for March 5, Smartwatch Also Expected Soon
  9. Honor Magic Earbuds Go Official With Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation Tech
  10. Realme X50 Pro 5G Phone with Dual Selfie Cameras, Snapdragon 865 Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. India to Launch Geo Imaging Satellite GISAT-1 on March 5
  2. Chrome Gets Patch for a Zero-Day Flaw That’s Being Exploited in the Wild
  3. Amazon Opens Its First Cashier-Less Grocery Store in the US
  4. Redmi K30 Pro Officially Confirmed to Pack Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC
  5. Lenovo ThinkPad X, T, and L Series Refreshed With AMD Ryzen Pro 4000, 10th Gen Intel Core vPro Processors
  6. Hotstar Gets 1-Star Reviews for Pro-PM Modi Censorship of Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
  7. Samsung Galaxy M31 With Quad Rear Cameras, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Sale Date, Specifications
  8. iQoo 3 With 5G Variant, Snapdragon 865 SoC, Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  9. Xiaomi Launches Mi Dual Driver In-Ear Earphones in India, Featuring Dual Dynamic Drivers, Braided Cable
  10. Warren Buffet Ditches His Flip Feature Phone, Switches to a Smartphone - the iPhone 11
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.