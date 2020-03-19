Redmi K30 Pro colour options and display refresh rate have been revealed through a fresh series of teasers posted on Chinese microblogging site Weibo. The new Redmi phone, which is debuting next week, is teased to come in at least three different colours. Xiaomi's executives on Weibo have also announced that the Redmi K30 Pro will have the standard 60Hz refresh rate. This is significantly lower than the 120Hz refresh rate featured on the Redmi K30. The new smartphone is also touted to include the largest vapour chamber (VC) to help disseminate a large amount of heat — which should lead to better overall performance of the phone.

Multiple teasers posted by the Redmi account on Weibo show that the Redmi K30 Pro will come in white, green, and purple colour shades. The company might have different names for the colour options, but the latest teasers have revealed that the new Redmi phone will come in at least three new colour options. Also, you can expect a gradient finish at the back along with a glass protection for a premium look and feel.

Apart from the colour options, Redmi Product Director Wang Teng Thomas through a separate post on Weibo revealed that the Redmi K30 Pro would come with a 60Hz refresh rate. The executive mentioned that the screen quality was “remarkable” and the panel is an AMOLED display manufactured by Samsung. Redmi General Manager and Xiaomi President of China region Lu Weibing also reiterated the presence of the 60Hz screen on the Redmi phone through a Weibo post.

In December, Xiaomi launched the Redmi K30 that comes with support for up to 120Hz refresh rate. This sounds a bit interesting since the previous Redmi phone is speculated as the watered down version of the Redmi K30 Pro.

Weibing through another post on the microblogging site mentioned that the Redmi K30 Pro would include a linear motor along with a driver chip to enable a list of vibration waveforms. The phone is also teased to come with an audio decoder to offer a multi-dimensional reminder effect. It will also have a 4D vibration sensing for mobile games, Weibing noted.

An early teaser showed VC liquid cooling on the Redmi K30 Pro. Thomas through a new post claimed that the phone will have the largest VC solution on any smartphone — three times larger particularly when comparing with the liquid-filled copper tube available on the Honor V30 Pro.

Thomas claimed that the Redmi K30 Pro was found to be 3.2 times cooler than the Honor V30 Pro when tested under an hour-long gaming session. The new phone has the VC solution with a surface area of 3,435 square milimetres.

Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi has made the Redmi K30 Pro as an official partner for the Fast and Furious 9 movie that is releasing in the US on April 2. Some teasers have already been released featuring the starcast of the upcoming action film.

The Redmi K30 Pro launch is set for March 24. We can safely expect some new teasers emerging online to reveal its key features ahead of the official debut.