Technology News
loading

Redmi K30 Series Launch Date Set for December 10

Redmi K30 series will come with support for both standalone (SA) and non-standalone (NSA) 5G networks.

By | Updated: 26 November 2019 10:45 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Redmi K30 Series Launch Date Set for December 10

Redmi K30 series will come as the successor to Xiaomi's Redmi K20 models

Highlights
  • Redmi K30 series is expected to include Redmi K30 and Redmi K30 Pro
  • Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing announced the launch date
  • Redmi K30 phones would sport a hole-punch display design

Redmi K30 series is set to officially launch on December 10, Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing announced through a post published on Weibo. The new series is expected to include the Redmi K30 and Redmi K30 Pro. Xiaomi brand Redmi brought the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro as its first Redmi K-series smartphones earlier this year. While the Redmi K30 is expected to go on sale in China soon after its formal debut, the Redmi K30 Pro is so far rumoured to go on sale sometime next year.

As per the Weibo post by Weibing, the Redmi K30 series will come with 5G support -- precisely include hardware for standalone (SA) and non-standalone (NSA) 5G networks. The new smartphone series by Xiaomi is also expected to come with a hole-punch display design, similar to the Samsung Galaxy S10 models.

redmi k30 series launch date teaser weibo lu weibing Redmi K30 Redmi K30 Pro

Redmi K30 series launch date has been announced through a Weibo post
Photo Credit: Weibo/ Lu Weibing

 

Last week, Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun teased the launch of the Redmi K30 in China. The executive reportedly highlighted the launch of the 5G phone at the Xiaomi Developers Conference just days after the news of its delay emerged on the Web.

The Redmi K30 and Redmi K30 Pro both are expected to launch on December 10 as Weibing's Weibo post has mentioned the word "series". However, the Redmi K30 is expected to go on sale shortly after its arrival in China, whereas there could be some delay in the availability of the Redmi K30 Pro, especially if we believe the recent rumours.

To recall, Xiaomi launched the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro in China back in May this year. Both phones also made their way to India in July.

Redmi K30, Redmi K30 Pro specifications (rumoured)

The Redmi K30 and Redmi K30 Pro are expected to run MIUI 11 with Android 10 out-of-the-box. The Redmi K30 reportedly received certification by China's 3C with 30W fast charging support. Further, some of its leaked images suggest that the phone would come with a 6.66-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) display with a pixel density of 395ppi and 120Hz refresh rate. There could also be a new Qualcomm Snapdragon 7xx series SoC, though a recent rumour claimed that Xiaomi would offer a 5G-supported MediaTek processor. The Redmi K30 Pro, on the other hand, would include Qualcomm's next-generation, Snapdragon 865 SoC.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi K30, Redmi K30 Pro, Redmi, Xiaomi
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Samsung Galaxy S11+ Specifications Tipped on Geekbench; Laser Autofocus System Rumoured
India Comes Home Empty at the 2019 International Emmys. Here Are All the Winners
Redmi K30 Series Launch Date Set for December 10
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi K30 Series Set to Launch Officially on December 10
  2. WhatsApp for iPhone Gets Call Waiting Support, Chat Screen Redesign
  3. Vivo U20 vs Vivo U10: What's the Difference?
  4. 64-Core AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X High-End CPU Teased for 2020 Launch
  5. Jio Rs. 444, Rs. 555 Recharges Available With Discounts: How to Avail
  6. Realme Releases Roadmap for ColorOS 7 Update for Its Phones
  7. Xiaomi Mi Note 10 With 108-Megapixel Camera to Launch in India Soon
  8. Black Friday 2019: How to Shop From India and What You Need to Know
  9. India Comes Home Empty at the 2019 International Emmys. The Winners —
  10. Amazfit Bip Lite Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Cartosat-3 Launch Countdown Starts Ahead of Tomorrow’s Blast Off
  2. eBay to Sell StubHub for $4 Billion to Swiss Rival Viagogo
  3. Huawei MateBook D 14, MateBook D 15 Laptops With 10th Gen Intel, Optional AMD Ryzen Processors Launched
  4. Facebook Viewpoints Research App Pays People to Take Part in Surveys
  5. India Comes Home Empty at the 2019 International Emmys. Here Are All the Winners
  6. Redmi K30 Series Launch Date Set for December 10
  7. Samsung Galaxy S11+ Specifications Tipped on Geekbench; Laser Autofocus System Rumoured
  8. Netflix Steps in to Save New York's Historic Paris Theatre
  9. Intel Partners With MediaTek to Bring 5G Support to Laptops
  10. Google Fires Four Staffers Amid Protests, Accuses Them of Data-Security Violations
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.