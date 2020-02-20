Technology News
Redmi K30 Pro 5G Reportedly Spotted on 3C Certification Site, With 33W Fast Charging

The two Xiaomi phones that passed through the 3C certification site come with model numbers M2001J11E and M2001J11C.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 20 February 2020 17:37 IST
Redmi K30 Pro 5G Reportedly Spotted on 3C Certification Site, With 33W Fast Charging

Redmi K30 Pro 5G is reported to launch in March this year

Highlights
  • 3C listing reveals that the phone will support 33W fast charging
  • It is speculated to be the Redmi K30 Pro, but it may be a different phone
  • The listing reveals no other information about the Xiaomi phones

Two Xiaomi 5G phones have purportedly passed through 3C certification in China, and the two model numbers are alleged to be of the Redmi K30 Pro 5G phone. While the Redmi K30 5G was launched in China in December, the Redmi K30 Pro 5G variant is yet to be unveiled. The two new Xiaomi models that have passed through 3C certification have no information listed alongside, and it could well just be completely different phones from Xiaomi. A fresh report also speculates that the 33W charger that was spotted on 3C certification a day earlier, will also shipped with the phone.

The two Xiaomi phones that reportedly passed through the 3C certification site come with model numbers M2001J11E and M2001J11C. While the listing reveals no information about the phones, Chinese media ITHome alleges that this is the upcoming Redmi K30 Pro 5G. The 3C listing reveals that the phone will support 33W fast charging, something that has been rumoured earlier as well. The report also states that a 33W fast charger from Xiaomi was spotted on the 3C certification site one day before.

Little certification information has leaked about the Redmi K30 Pro 5G, therefore the model numbers cannot be compared to some other certification spotting. However, the report seems to have made this speculation based on the recent model numbers against Xiaomi phones. We recommend you to take this leak with a grain of salt for now. Previous leaks suggest that the Redmi K30 Pro 5G will pack a 4,700mAh battery. It is reported to be powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC, and pack a 64-megapixel quad camera setup at the back.

Further reading: Redmi K30 PRo, Redmi K30 PRo 5G, Redmi, Xiaomi
Redmi K30 Pro 5G Reportedly Spotted on 3C Certification Site, With 33W Fast Charging
