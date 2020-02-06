Technology News
Redmi K30 Pro Tipped to Pack 4,700mAh Battery, 33W Fast Charging Support

To recall, the vanilla Redmi K30 launched in last December packs a 4,500mAh battery with 30W fast charging support.

Updated: 6 February 2020 10:47 IST
Redmi K30 Pro Tipped to Pack 4,700mAh Battery, 33W Fast Charging Support

Redmi K30 Pro is tipped to launch in March this year

Highlights
  • Redmi K30 Pro is expected to sport a quad camera setup at the back
  • This leak suggests that the battery will be larger than the Redmi K30
  • Redmi K30 Pro is tipped to be powered by Snapdragon 865 SoC

Redmi K30 Pro is rumoured to launch in March this year, and battery specifications of the phone have surfaced online. According to a fresh leak, the Redmi K30 Pro may pack a large 4,700mAh battery and support 33W fast charging support. The phone is slated to be the successor of the Redmi K20 Pro launched in July last year, and a more premium variant of the Redmi K30 that launched in last December. The Redmi K30 5G variant was also unveiled alongside, and the Redmi K30 Pro may also see a 5G option at launch.

Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station has leaked that the Redmi K30 Pro will pack a large 4,700mAh battery, an upgrade from the 4,000mAh battery found on the Redmi K20 Pro phone. The Redmi K30, on the other hand, comes with a 4,500mAh battery, hinting that the Pro variant features the bigger battery. It is also tipped to come with 33W fast charging, slightly higher than the 30W fast charging on the Redmi K30 phone. The tipster also notes that the Redmi K30 Pro will not sport a curved screen display.

Past leaks suggest that the Redmi K30 Pro may feature a quad camera setup at the back with a 64-megapixel main camera that will employ the new Sony IMX686 sensor. The camera module design will probably be similar to the vertical alignment surrounded by a ring that we have seen on the Redmi K30. A recent Geekbench listing suggests a Snapdragon 865 SoC, 8GB of RAM, and Android 10 software with most likely the MIUI 11 skin on top. The phone should be integrated with the Snapdragon X55 modem to enable 5G support as well.

Further reading: Redmi K30 Pro, Redmi K30 Pro Specifications, Redmi, Xiaomi
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
Redmi K30 Pro Tipped to Pack 4,700mAh Battery, 33W Fast Charging Support
