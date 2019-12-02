Technology News
Redmi K30 Matte Colour Finish Teased; Price, Renders Surface Ahead of December 10 Launch

Redmi K30 is speculated to debut with a price tag of around CNY 2,300 (roughly Rs. 23,500).

By | Updated: 2 December 2019 13:46 IST
Redmi K30 Matte Colour Finish Teased; Price, Renders Surface Ahead of December 10 Launch

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Lu Weibing

Redmi K30 has been teased to come in a new matte colour finish

Highlights
  • Redmi General Manager has teased the new finish
  • Redmi K30 would come with a vertically-aligned camera setup
  • Xiaomi is likely to offer a dual selfie camera on Redmi K30

Redmi K30 is set to formally launch on December 10. But days ahead of its debut, the new Redmi phone has regularly been teased by Xiaomi. A fresh teaser image suggests an all-new matte colour finish for the Redmi K30. The smartphone is also confirmed to debut alongside some new Internet of Things (IoT) devices from the Chinese company. Separately, some renders suggesting the design of the Redmi K30 have surfaced on the Web. The renders showcase a dual selfie camera smartphone as well as a vertically-arranged camera setup at the back.

Through a Weibo post, Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing has teased one of the distinct colour options of the Redmi K30. The teased colour option isn't likely to be in line with what we saw on the Redmi K20. Instead, it appears to come with a finish similar to what we saw on handsets such as the Realme X2 Pro Concrete Edition.

Weibing has also confirmed that the Redmi K30 will launch alongside a new list of IoT devices.

Alongside the official revelations, some renders tipping the design of the Redmi K30 have been posted on Weibo. The smartphone would come with a vertically-aligned quad rear camera setup. This could be featured on a circular-shaped finish at the back and accompanied by an LED flash module. Further, the phone appears to have an in-display fingerprint sensor since the renders don't show any references for a fingerprint sensor available at the back of the device.

The leaked Redmi K30 renders also highlight the dual selfie camera. Xiaomi through an early teaser showed off its selfie camera and confirmed 5G support. Some live images also leaked last week showing the dual selfie camera module placed on the hole-punch display.

Additionally, Xiaomi-focussed tipster Xiaomishka has posted an image on Twitter that looks like an official teaser -- showcasing the front panel of the Redmi K30. The handset seems to have thin bezels on top and sides, while a small chin appears on the bottom -- similar to the Redmi K20 series.

 

Redmi K30 price (rumoured)

The pricing availability schedule of the Redmi K30 is yet to be announced. Nevertheless, tipster Mukul Sharma has tweeted that it could be launched with a price tag of around CNY 2,300 (roughly Rs. 23,500).

To recall, the Redmi K20 was launched in India, alongside the Redmi K20 Pro, with a starting price of Rs. 21,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant.

Redmi K30 specifications (rumoured)

The Redmi K30 is expected to run Android 10 with MIUI 11 on top. Some of its leaked images suggested that there would be a 6.66-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) display with 395ppi of pixel density and 120Hz refresh rate. Further, the phone could come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7xx series SoC, though a recent rumour hinted at a 5G-supporting MediaTek SoC. Furthermore, a recent listing on China's 3C database suggested that the Redmi K30 could come with 30W fast charging support.

Alongside the Redmi K30, Xiaomi is expected to launch the Redmi K30 Pro as its new flagship model. The smartphone may come with Qualcomm's next-generation Snapdragon SoC and upgraded features over the Redmi K20 Pro.

Comments

Further reading: Redmi K30 price, Redmi K30 specifications, Redmi K30, Redmi, Xiaomi
Redmi K30 Matte Colour Finish Teased; Price, Renders Surface Ahead of December 10 Launch
