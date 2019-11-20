Xiaomi's Redmi K20 proved to be a successful outing for Xiaomi in terms of shipment figures, but its successor will reportedly pack some notable upgrades. As per strings in the MIUI 11's code, Redmi K30 will reportedly feature a 120Hz display, a feature that is yet to arrive on a non-flagship phone so far. Moreover, the Redmi K30 is also tipped to pack Sony's 60-megapixel IMX686 sensor. Interestingly, the phone will ditch the in-display fingerprint sensor of its predecessor and will reportedly employ a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

XDA-Developers has spotted the mention in MIUI 11 nightly builds of an upcoming Xiaomi smartphone codenamed “Phoenix”, which is tipped to debut as the Redmi K30. MIUI 11's code contains the mention of a high frame rate support feature associated with the alleged Redmi K30. The refresh rate setting has two presets – 60Hz and 120Hz. While it is interesting to note that there is no 90Hz refresh rate option, 120Hz is still a huge upgrade for the Redmi K30 over its predecessor and a standout feature for a non-flagship Android phone.

Coming to the imaging hardware, a Qualcomm camera library contains the strings “phoenix_imx686”, which suggests that the "Phoenix" aka Redmi K30 will pack Sony's 60-megapixel IMX686 sensor. We are yet to see a phone out there that packs this particular Sony sensor, but the upcoming Huawei Nova 6 5G is tipped to come equipped with this new sensor and will be launched on December 5. Notably, Xiaomi's CEO Lei Jun has also confirmed that the Redmi K30 5G will debut in December as well.

Another useful bit of information uncovered from a string in the MIUI code is that the Redmi K30 might feature a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The code mentions something called “Broadside” and it is accompanied by a string that says “Fingerprint sensor is located on the right edge of your device”. The graphic accompanying it shows the schematic of a phone with a dual hole-punch display and the user's thumb resting over the side-mounted fingerprint sensor. As mentioned earlier, all the details mentioned above are associated with a phone codenamed “Phoenix” in the MIUI 11 code, which is tipped to be the Redmi K30. But there is no official confirmation of any sorts so far, so process these early leaks with some scepticism.