Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Redmi K30 Tipped to Pack 120Hz Refresh Rate Display, 60 Megapixel Sony IMX686 Camera Sensor

Redmi K30 Tipped to Pack 120Hz Refresh Rate Display, 60-Megapixel Sony IMX686 Camera Sensor

Redmi K30, codenamed “Phoenix”, might sport a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

By | Updated: 20 November 2019 14:52 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Redmi K30 Tipped to Pack 120Hz Refresh Rate Display, 60-Megapixel Sony IMX686 Camera Sensor

Photo Credit: XDA-Developers

The Redmi K30 5G has been officially confirmed to debut next month

Highlights
  • Redmi K30’s display will reportedly offer 120Hz refresh rate
  • The phone might pack Sony’s 60-megapixel IMX686 sensor
  • It is tipped to ditch the in-display fingerprint sensor from Redmi K20

Xiaomi's Redmi K20 proved to be a successful outing for Xiaomi in terms of shipment figures, but its successor will reportedly pack some notable upgrades. As per strings in the MIUI 11's code, Redmi K30 will reportedly feature a 120Hz display, a feature that is yet to arrive on a non-flagship phone so far. Moreover, the Redmi K30 is also tipped to pack Sony's 60-megapixel IMX686 sensor. Interestingly, the phone will ditch the in-display fingerprint sensor of its predecessor and will reportedly employ a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

XDA-Developers has spotted the mention in MIUI 11 nightly builds of an upcoming Xiaomi smartphone codenamed “Phoenix”, which is tipped to debut as the Redmi K30. MIUI 11's code contains the mention of a high frame rate support feature associated with the alleged Redmi K30. The refresh rate setting has two presets – 60Hz and 120Hz. While it is interesting to note that there is no 90Hz refresh rate option, 120Hz is still a huge upgrade for the Redmi K30 over its predecessor and a standout feature for a non-flagship Android phone.

Coming to the imaging hardware, a Qualcomm camera library contains the strings “phoenix_imx686”, which suggests that the "Phoenix" aka Redmi K30 will pack Sony's 60-megapixel IMX686 sensor. We are yet to see a phone out there that packs this particular Sony sensor, but the upcoming Huawei Nova 6 5G is tipped to come equipped with this new sensor and will be launched on December 5. Notably, Xiaomi's CEO Lei Jun has also confirmed that the Redmi K30 5G will debut in December as well.

Another useful bit of information uncovered from a string in the MIUI code is that the Redmi K30 might feature a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The code mentions something called “Broadside” and it is accompanied by a string that says “Fingerprint sensor is located on the right edge of your device”. The graphic accompanying it shows the schematic of a phone with a dual hole-punch display and the user's thumb resting over the side-mounted fingerprint sensor. As mentioned earlier, all the details mentioned above are associated with a phone codenamed “Phoenix” in the MIUI 11 code, which is tipped to be the Redmi K30. But there is no official confirmation of any sorts so far, so process these early leaks with some scepticism.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi K30, Xiaomi, Phoenix, Sony IMX686
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
Apple May Be Building Next-Gen Media Apps for Windows, Job Listing Suggests
Redmi K30 Tipped to Pack 120Hz Refresh Rate Display, 60-Megapixel Sony IMX686 Camera Sensor
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme X2 Pro With 50W Fast Charger, Realme 5s Launched: Highlights
  2. Realme 5s With 48-Megapixel Camera, Snapdragon 665 SoC Launched in India
  3. What Is FASTag? How to Get It and Recharge: All You Need to Know
  4. Amazon Echo Flex Plug-In Smart Speaker Launched in India
  5. Mi Band 3i Teased to Launch in India on November 21
  6. WhatsApp Security Flaw Triggered by MP4 File: Update Now to Latest Version
  7. Realme X2 Pro, Realme 5s to Launch Today: How to Watch Live Stream
  8. Realme X2 Pro With 64-Megapixel Quad Camera Setup Launched in India
  9. Mirzapur Season 2 First Look Reveals Amazon Series to Return in 2020
  10. Saturn Moon Titan Shaped by Same Forces as Earth: Researchers
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Continues to Lead True Wireless Earphones Segment, Despite Tough Competition: Counterpoint Research
  2. Redmi K30 Tipped to Pack 120Hz Refresh Rate Display, 60-Megapixel Sony IMX686 Camera Sensor
  3. Mi TV 4A 32-Inch, 43-Inch Models Start Receiving Android TV 9.0 Update in India
  4. Apple May Be Building Next-Gen Media Apps for Windows, Job Listing Suggests
  5. Zomato Denies Merger Talks With Rival Swiggy
  6. Alibaba Eyes $12.9-Billion Hong Kong IPO After Setting Price: Reports
  7. Realme X2 Pro With 64-Megapixel Quad Camera Setup, Snapdragon 855+ SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications, More
  8. Oracle Said to Delay Decision to Name Successor to Mark Hurd
  9. Realme 5s With 48-Megapixel Camera, Snapdragon 665 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. Amazon Fire TV Blaster Launched, an IR Companion Device That Brings Hands-Free Voice Control to Your Home
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.