Xiaomi has finally released an official teaser poster of the upcoming Redmi K30 that shows the phone's design from the back. The Chinese company has gone for a big design change from the Redmi K20 to the Redmi K30, and the same is clearly evident from the comparatively minimalist finish on the rear panel, a stark contrast from the flashy flame gradient seen on its predecessor. The official Redmi K30 poster shows quad rear cameras in a vertical layout, while the camera module is surrounded by a circular ring with a different surface finish than the rest of the rear panel. Separately, it has been confirmed that the Redmi K30 will be powered by a Qualcomm SoC.

The official Redmi Weibo account shared the aforementioned Redmi K30 poster where the phone is shown sporting a light purple shade and what appears to be a matte finish. The vertical quad rear camera module is surrounded by a ring that has a glossy finish and what looks like a subtle concentric texture with some branding along the periphery. But this is not an entirely new design, as we have earlier seen the Huawei Mate 30 Pro rocking a similar circular ring pattern around its camera module in a variety of colours.

The dual-LED flash module sits below the camera and there is also a prominent 5G branding underneath it. To recall, Xiaomi has already confirmed that the Redmi K30 will offer dual-mode 5G (SA + NSA) support. In the comments section of another post by the Redmi Weibo account, someone has shared a different official poster of the Redmi K30 that shows the brand ambassador holding a different variant of the phone flaunting a pink gradient paintjob with a subtle purple finish alongside the lower back.

Alleged leaked images of the standard Redmi K30 with 4G support shows triple rear cameras

Photo Credit: Weibo / Wang Tengxiao

Moreover, Redmi brand's General Manager, Lu Weibing, has revealed via a Weibo post that the Redmi K30 will be powered by Qualcomm's SoC. While he did not reveal the name of the 5G-ready Qualcomm SoC, we expect it to be one among the upcoming Snapdragon 7xx or the Snapdragon 6xx series chipsets that Qualcomm has teased and will officially unveil at the Snapdragon Summit this week. Weibing further added that the Redmi K30 will be a true 5G pioneer in the domain and will set a new benchmark for the user experience.

We have also come across a few images of a phone on Weibo that is claimed to be the alleged 4G variant of the Redmi K30. This particular Redmi K30 series phone is shown flaunting a curved display with a dual hole-punch and a similar ring design around the camera module. But interestingly, it packs only three rear cameras and also lacks the 5G branding. If these leaked images are legitimate, then the phone seen in Xiaomi's official teaser might be Redmi K30 5G or even the Redmi K30 Pro, while the leaked live images might be depicting the standard Redmi K30 that only supports 4G connectivity.