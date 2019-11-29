Redmi K30 will make its debut on December 10, but the teasers and hype campaign for its arrival is in full swing right now. After giving us a look the Redmi K30's design and revelation about its dual-mode 5G capability, a top Xiaomi executive has reportedly teased a piece of exciting camera information about the Redmi K30. Lu Weibing, General Manager of the Redmi brand, has reportedly said that the Redmi K30 will pack the “world's first high-resolution image sensor”. However, the Xiaomi executive did not go into details like megapixel count or make of the main sensor on the Redmi K30.

Regarding the upcoming Redmi K30 phone, Weibing reportedly said that it will employ the world's first high-resolution sensor. The sensor in question doesn't appear to be Samsung's 108-megapixel camera sensor, as it has already made its way to the Mi Note 10 aka Mi CC9 Pro. It leaves room for the new 60-megapixel Sony IMX686 sensor, which is yet to be seen on a commercially available phone out there.

The rumour mill is also rife with rumours that the Redmi K30 might employ a 60-megapixel main camera sensor, which is a little low on the resolution count compared to Samsung's 64-megapixel sensor that we've seen on the likes of Realme XT. Earlier this month, the mention of “phoenix_imx686” was spotted in strings of a Qualcomm camera library. Now, “Phoenix” is tipped to be the codename of Redmi K30, indicating that the phone will employ the 60-megapixel Sony IMX686 sensor after all.

As per a recent leak, the Redmi K30's standard 4G variant will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC paired with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The upcoming Redmi K-series phone is tipped to feature a 6.66-inch full-HD display with 20:9 aspect ratio and 120Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Moreover, it will reportedly come equipped with a 4,500mAh battery with 27W fast charging support.