Xiaomi's Redmi K30 will be launched on December 10, but leaks keep coming from all directions. After appearing in multiple hands-on images as well as official renders, live images of the phone's retail package have surfaced online for the first time. The leaked images show the phone in a cherry-pink colour that we've seen in official renders shared by Xiaomi earlier this month. Ahead of the launch, Xiaomi has also revealed that the Redmi K30 will pack a 3.5mm headphone jack and that it will offer dual-frequency GPS support. Moreover, a new Redmi-branded speaker will also make its debut alongside the Redmi K20 next week.

Starting with the Redmi K30's leaked live images on Weibo, they show a familiar design with dual selfie cameras in a hole punch and a quad rear camera setup surrounded by a ring at the back. The phone's retail package is white with a relatively understated Redmi K30 branding and the image of its mascot at the base. The cherry-pink colour of the Redmi K30 seen in the leaked image looks identical to the one that was published on the TENAA database recently.

Redmi K30 has been officially confirmed to feature a 3.5mm headphone jack

The official Redmi Weibo account, on the other hand, keeps dropping more information about the Redmi K30 in the days leading up to its debut at a December 10 event in China. The Redmi sub-brand has shared another official render of the Redmi K30 that shows a 3.5mm jack at the bottom, alongside the USB Type-C port and speaker grille. The post mentions that the Redmi K30 employs 1,217 ultra-linear speakers to deliver a loud and clear sound output.

Redmi K30's other teaser reveals that it will offer dual-band GPS support for more accurate positioning and better navigation experience. Lastly, the company has also teased the launch of a Redmi-branded speaker next week alongside the phone - something it had teased earlier as well. At the time, it had also teased the launch of a router. To recall, Xiaomi has also promised to launch the RedmiBook 13 laptop that will flaunt slim bezels on the same day. As for the phone itself, the Redmi K30 will arrive in a 5G variant as well as a more affordable 4G model, and will pack a 64-megapixel main snapper with the Sony IMX686 sensor.