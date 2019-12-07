Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Redmi K30 Retail Package Leaked in Live Images; 3.5mm Headphone Jack, Dual Frequency GPS Support Confirmed

Redmi K30 Retail Package Leaked in Live Images; 3.5mm Headphone Jack, Dual-Frequency GPS Support Confirmed

Xiaomi will also launch a Redmi-branded speaker at its December 10 event in China.

By | Updated: 7 December 2019 13:12 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Redmi K30 Retail Package Leaked in Live Images; 3.5mm Headphone Jack, Dual-Frequency GPS Support Confirmed

Photo Credit: Weibo

Redmi K30 will have a 5G variant and a more affordable 4G model as well

Highlights
  • Redmi K30’s new teaser confirms a 3.5mm headphone jack on the phone
  • It will also support dual-frequency GPS for more accurate positioning
  • A Redmi-branded speaker will also be launched alongside Redmi K30

Xiaomi's Redmi K30 will be launched on December 10, but leaks keep coming from all directions. After appearing in multiple hands-on images as well as official renders, live images of the phone's retail package have surfaced online for the first time. The leaked images show the phone in a cherry-pink colour that we've seen in official renders shared by Xiaomi earlier this month. Ahead of the launch, Xiaomi has also revealed that the Redmi K30 will pack a 3.5mm headphone jack and that it will offer dual-frequency GPS support. Moreover, a new Redmi-branded speaker will also make its debut alongside the Redmi K20 next week.

Starting with the Redmi K30's leaked live images on Weibo, they show a familiar design with dual selfie cameras in a hole punch and a quad rear camera setup surrounded by a ring at the back. The phone's retail package is white with a relatively understated Redmi K30 branding and the image of its mascot at the base. The cherry-pink colour of the Redmi K30 seen in the leaked image looks identical to the one that was published on the TENAA database recently.

redmi k30 official teaser weibo Redmi K30

Redmi K30 has been officially confirmed to feature a 3.5mm headphone jack

 

The official Redmi Weibo account, on the other hand, keeps dropping more information about the Redmi K30 in the days leading up to its debut at a December 10 event in China. The Redmi sub-brand has shared another official render of the Redmi K30 that shows a 3.5mm jack at the bottom, alongside the USB Type-C port and speaker grille. The post mentions that the Redmi K30 employs 1,217 ultra-linear speakers to deliver a loud and clear sound output.

Redmi K30's other teaser reveals that it will offer dual-band GPS support for more accurate positioning and better navigation experience. Lastly, the company has also teased the launch of a Redmi-branded speaker next week alongside the phone - something it had teased earlier as well. At the time, it had also teased the launch of a router. To recall, Xiaomi has also promised to launch the RedmiBook 13 laptop that will flaunt slim bezels on the same day. As for the phone itself, the Redmi K30 will arrive in a 5G variant as well as a more affordable 4G model, and will pack a 64-megapixel main snapper with the Sony IMX686 sensor.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi, Redmi K30, Redmi K30 Specifications, Xiaomi Redmi K30
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
Cambridge Analytica Deceived Facebook Users, US FTC Finds
Adobe Acquires Medium, the Oculus-Made VR 3D Sculpting Tool

Related Stories

Redmi K30 Retail Package Leaked in Live Images; 3.5mm Headphone Jack, Dual-Frequency GPS Support Confirmed
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio's New Prepaid Recharge Plans Now Live: All You Need to Know
  2. Airtel Admits Flaw in Mobile App Could've Exposed Data of Millions
  3. WhatsApp Users in Kashmir Being Removed From the Platform: Here's Why
  4. Redmi K30 Retail Package's Live Images Leaked, More Official Teasers Arrive
  5. Why Inside Edge 2 Is One of Amazon’s Worst Indian Originals
  6. BSNL’s New Rs. 96, Rs. 236 Prepaid Plans Offer 10GB of Daily 4G Data: Report
  7. Realme 5i Gets Wi-Fi Certification, Tipping Imminent Launch
  8. Realme XT 730G, Truly Wireless Earbuds to Launch in India on December 17
  9. Facebook App May Soon Get Dark Mode, Testing Hints
  10. Huawei Band 4 Pro With NFC Support, Blood Oxygen Sensor Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi K30 Retail Package Leaked in Live Images; 3.5mm Headphone Jack, Dual-Frequency GPS Support Confirmed
  2. Cambridge Analytica Deceived Facebook Users, US FTC Finds
  3. Airtel Admits Flaw in Mobile App Could Have Exposed User Data of Millions, Issues Fix
  4. Realme 5i Gets Wi-Fi Alliance Certification, Tipping Imminent Launch
  5. Elon Musk Wins Defamation Trial Over His 'Pedo Guy' Tweet
  6. Huawei Band 4 Pro With NFC Support, SpO2 Sensor Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. Apple May Use Qualcomm’s Ultrasonic Fingerprint Sensor in a 2020 iPhone
  8. BSNL Revises Rs. 29, Rs. 47 Prepaid Plans With Reduced Validity
  9. Xiaomi Mi Super Sale: Discounts on Redmi K20 Pro, Poco F1, Redmi Note 7 Pro and More Offers
  10. Cuts, Bruises, and Fractures: Spike Seen in Mobile Phone-Linked Face Injuries in the US
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.