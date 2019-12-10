Redmi K30 is all set to launch today. The official launch of the phone will take place in China and will be streamed live online. Alongside the Redmi K30, Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi will also unveil the RedmiBook 13 as its newest laptop. The brand will also bring the Redmi smart speaker and Redmi AC2100 Wi-Fi router as its two new smart home devices. So far, the Redmi K30 is teased to feature a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 primary sensor and include 5G support. The Redmi phone is also the first one to come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 SoC.

Redmi K30 launch live stream details

The Redmi K30 launch event will be begin in China at 2pm CST Asia (11:30am IST). The event will be live streamed in Chinese through the Redmi Weibo account. Nevertheless, you can stay tuned to Gadgets 360 to catch all the details as they are announced by the company.

Redmi K30 specifications (rumoured)

If we look at the recent series of teasers, the Redmi K30 will pack 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 sensor as the main camera. The primary sensor will be a part of the quad rear camera setup that will include a secondary sensor with a 2cm macro lens and a tertiary sensor with a 120-degree ultra-wide-angle lens. The Redmi K30 is also teased to flaunt a dual selfie camera setup that will include a 20-megapixel sensor backed by artificial intelligence (AI) features.

At the Qualcomm Tech Summit, Xiaomi announced that the Redmi K30 will be powered by the Snapdragon 765 SoC. The new processor will come with 5G support. Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing, however, recently confirmed a 4G variant of the Redmi K30 as well.

As a successor to the Redmi K20 that had a 6.39-inch display along with a pop-up selfie camera, the Redmi K30 is also teased to come with a 6.67-inch display that will sport a hole-punch design and have curved edges. Further, the handset will come with a frosted AG glass back -- similar to the OnePlus 7T. It is also teased to have a 12-antenna design and include dual-frequency GPS support. Additionally, the Redmi phone would include a 4,500mAh battery with 30W fast charging support.

If we look at the specifications surfaced on China's TENAA, the Redmi K30 could come in 6GB, 8GB, and 12GB RAM options along with 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB onboard storage. The smartphone is likely to run Android 10 with MIUI 11 out-of-the-box and have a full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) display. Furthermore, it could measure 165.3x76.6x8.81mm and weigh 208 grams.

Aside from the Redmi K30, Xiaomi at today's event will unveil the RedmiBook 13 as the new Redmi-series notebook with a “full-screen” experience -- thanks to thin bezels. Weibing on Weibo recently also shared a couple of teasers confirming the launch of the Redmi smart speaker and Redmi AC2100 router.