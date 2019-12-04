Redmi K30 camera specifications have been leaked online -- just days ahead of its official launch. The new Redmi phone is said to debut with a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 primary sensor, which is yet to be announced by the Japanese tech giant. The Redmi K30 is already confirmed to come with a quad rear camera setup. In addition to the camera leak, Xiaomi has posted a teaser image on Weibo that reveals the screen size of the Redmi K30. The handset also appears to have an all-new 12-antenna structure to support 5G and 4G networks. Its battery capacity and fast charging support have also been teased.

A tipster on Weibo has shared the alleged camera specifications of the Redmi K30. The smartphone is said to have the 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 primary sensor with an f/1.89 lens. The new sensor is also claimed to be of 1/1.73-inch size. Xiaomi recently teased the presence of the "world's first high-resolution image sensor" on the Redmi K30 that could eventually come as the Sony IMX686.

Further, the Redmi K30 camera could have an 8-megapixel secondary shooter, 5-megapixel camera, and a 2-megapixel camera.

An official render showing the Redmi K30 just earlier this week confirmed that the Redmi K30 will come with a vertically-aligned quad rear camera setup that will be surrounded by a ring design.

Xiaomi has continued to release Redmi K30 teasers and this time, an image highlighting its screen size has been released. It shows that the smartphone will come with a 6.67-inch display along with a hole-punch design that comes in 4.38mm of size. The cutout notably includes a dual selfie camera, as seen in the official teaser.

Redmi K30 sports a hole-punch design that comes in 4.38mm of size

Photo Credit: Weibo

The image also shows that the Redmi K30 will come with an AG frosted glass back. We've seen phones such as the OnePlus 7T in the recent past with a similar glass cover.

Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing said in a Weibo post that the new glass back on the Redmi K30 would offer a firm grip.

Weibing also projected that growing trend of hole-punch display design on smartphones in 2020 through a following post on Weibo. He mentioned that while pop-up selfie camera smartphones offer an ultimate full-screen experience, the pop-up mechanism adds thickness to the structure and occupies space that could be used to place 5G antennas. This is unlike the hole-punch design that helps provide high screen-to-body ratio and thin build -- without compromising on the front-facing camera, he added.

The Redmi K30 is touted to sport the industry's smallest selfie camera cutout.

In a separate teaser image, the official Redmi account on Weibo highlighted that the Redmi K30 will come with the 12-antenna design that will have 2.4 times the number of antennas for 4G phones to support next-generation 5G networks. We have seen in previous reports that the new Redmi phone will come with dual-mode 5G connectivity to support both standalone (SA) and non-standalone (NSA) networks.

The Redmi K30 battery capacity has also been teased. The smartphone is confirmed to carry a 4,500mAh battery that would support 30W fast charging. There is also Quick Charge and USB Power Delivery (PD) support.

Redmi K30 is teased to have a 4,500mAh battery

Photo Credit: Weibo

The Redmi K30 will debut on December 10 with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 767 5G SoC. At the first day of Qualcomm Snapdragon Tech Summit 2019 in Maui, Hawaii, Xiaomi announced the processor details of the new smartphone.