Redmi K30 Rumoured to Sport 64-Megapixel Sony IMX686 Primary Camera; Battery Capacity, Display Size Teased

Redmi K30 is set to launch on December 10 with an AG frost glass back panel.

By | Updated: 4 December 2019 15:39 IST
Redmi K30 Rumoured to Sport 64-Megapixel Sony IMX686 Primary Camera; Battery Capacity, Display Size Teased

Photo Credit: Weibo

Redmi K30 will carry a dual selfie camera setup as a part of a hole-punch setup

Highlights
  • Redmi K30 is said to have 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 primary sensor
  • The new Redmi phone is teased to support 30W fast charging
  • Redmi K30 will come with a 12-antenna design

Redmi K30 camera specifications have been leaked online -- just days ahead of its official launch. The new Redmi phone is said to debut with a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 primary sensor, which is yet to be announced by the Japanese tech giant. The Redmi K30 is already confirmed to come with a quad rear camera setup. In addition to the camera leak, Xiaomi has posted a teaser image on Weibo that reveals the screen size of the Redmi K30. The handset also appears to have an all-new 12-antenna structure to support 5G and 4G networks. Its battery capacity and fast charging support have also been teased.

A tipster on Weibo has shared the alleged camera specifications of the Redmi K30. The smartphone is said to have the 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 primary sensor with an f/1.89 lens. The new sensor is also claimed to be of 1/1.73-inch size. Xiaomi recently teased the presence of the "world's first high-resolution image sensor" on the Redmi K30 that could eventually come as the Sony IMX686.

Further, the Redmi K30 camera could have an 8-megapixel secondary shooter, 5-megapixel camera, and a 2-megapixel camera.

An official render showing the Redmi K30 just earlier this week confirmed that the Redmi K30 will come with a vertically-aligned quad rear camera setup that will be surrounded by a ring design.

Xiaomi has continued to release Redmi K30 teasers and this time, an image highlighting its screen size has been released. It shows that the smartphone will come with a 6.67-inch display along with a hole-punch design that comes in 4.38mm of size. The cutout notably includes a dual selfie camera, as seen in the official teaser.

redmi k30 display teaser image weibo Redmi K30

Redmi K30 sports a hole-punch design that comes in 4.38mm of size
Photo Credit: Weibo

 

The image also shows that the Redmi K30 will come with an AG frosted glass back. We've seen phones such as the OnePlus 7T in the recent past with a similar glass cover.

Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing said in a Weibo post that the new glass back on the Redmi K30 would offer a firm grip.

Weibing also projected that growing trend of hole-punch display design on smartphones in 2020 through a following post on Weibo. He mentioned that while pop-up selfie camera smartphones offer an ultimate full-screen experience, the pop-up mechanism adds thickness to the structure and occupies space that could be used to place 5G antennas. This is unlike the hole-punch design that helps provide high screen-to-body ratio and thin build -- without compromising on the front-facing camera, he added.

The Redmi K30 is touted to sport the industry's smallest selfie camera cutout.

In a separate teaser image, the official Redmi account on Weibo highlighted that the Redmi K30 will come with the 12-antenna design that will have 2.4 times the number of antennas for 4G phones to support next-generation 5G networks. We have seen in previous reports that the new Redmi phone will come with dual-mode 5G connectivity to support both standalone (SA) and non-standalone (NSA) networks.

The Redmi K30 battery capacity has also been teased. The smartphone is confirmed to carry a 4,500mAh battery that would support 30W fast charging. There is also Quick Charge and USB Power Delivery (PD) support.

redmi k30 battery capacity weibo Redmi K30

Redmi K30 is teased to have a 4,500mAh battery
Photo Credit: Weibo

 

The Redmi K30 will debut on December 10 with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 767 5G SoC. At the first day of Qualcomm Snapdragon Tech Summit 2019 in Maui, Hawaii, Xiaomi announced the processor details of the new smartphone.

Redmi K30

Redmi K30

Display6.66-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 730G
Front CameraYes
Rear Camera64-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM6GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity4500mAh
OSAndroid 10
Comments

