Technology News
loading

Redmi K30 5G With 10GB RAM Spotted on TENAA

This new TENAA listing has listed the Redmi K30 5G with the model number M2001G7AC.

By | Updated: 1 January 2020 18:43 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Redmi K30 5G With 10GB RAM Spotted on TENAA

Redmi K30 5G was launched earlier last month in China

Highlights
  • Redmi K30 5G current top-end variant packs 8GB RAM and 256GB storage
  • The new 10GB RAM is listed with model number M2001G7AC
  • The new variant is likely to be priced more than CNY 2,899

Redmi K30 5G 10GB RAM variant has been spotted on TENAA, suggesting the arrival of yet another storage variant of the 5G phone. The Redmi K30 and Redmi K30 5G phones were launched earlier this month, and a 12GB RAM option was spotted on TENAA soon after. Now, the Remi K30 5G has been spotted on TENAA once again, this time a 10GB RAM option is included in the mix. The TENAA listing shows 6GB, 8GB, and 10GB RAM options, whereas the storage options are listed to be 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB.

This new TENAA listing has the Redmi K30 5G with the model number M2001G7AC, and it lists a 10GB RAM option suggesting that a launch may be in the offing. The 10GB RAM option will likely come with 256GB storage offered alongside. This listing's model number is slightly different than the model number of the 12GB RAM option spotted earlier. That one had the model number M2001G7AE, and not M2001G7AC. In any case, we aren't sure which one Xiaomi plans to launch, it could either be both or neither.

Currently, Xiaomi offers the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option as the top-end model in China, and it is priced at CNY 2,899 (roughly Rs. 29,100). The 10GB RAM or the 12GB RAM, whichever the company decides to unveil, should be priced more than the top-end model.

Apart from the additional RAM option, the TENAA listing has identical specs as the Redmi K30 5G phone launched earlier this month in China. The phone runs on MIUI 11, sports a 6.67-inch full-HD+ hole-punch display, and packs Snapdragon 765G SoC. It also comes with a hybrid microSD card slot (up to 256GB) for further storage expansion, and 4,500mAh battery with 30W fast charging support.

Additionally, Redmi K30 5G features a quad camera setup with 64-megapixel main camera, a 5-megapixel macro lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and an 8-megapixel camera. Up front, the phone includes a dual camera setup with 20-megapixel camera and a 2-megapixel shooter. The phone supports 5G, NFC, and houses a 3.5mm audio jack.

Redmi K30 5G 12GB RAM Variant Spotted on TENAA, May Launch Soon

Redmi K30, Redmi K30 5G With Dual Selfie Cameras, 64-Megapixel Primary Shooter Unveiled

Redmi K30 5G

Redmi K30 5G

Display6.67-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Front Camera20-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Rear Camera64-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM6GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity4500mAh
OSAndroid 10
Resolution1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi K30 5G, Redmi K30 5G Specifications, Redmi K30 5G RAM, Redmi, Xiaomi
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
TRAI Reduces NCF Charges and Makes Multiple TV Connections Cheaper, Broadcasters Also Get Relief

Related Stories

Redmi K30 5G With 10GB RAM Spotted on TENAA
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. TRAI Brings Down NCF for 200 Channels, Multiple TV Connections at Home
  2. Samsung Galaxy M21 Storage Variants, Colour Options Leaked Ahead of Launch
  3. RIL Introduces JioMart Grocery Delivery Service as Its E-Commerce Venture
  4. Musk Shares Video of Simulated Crew Dragon Mission to the ISS
  5. Realme 5i Surfaces on Geekbench Ahead of Next Week’s Launch
  6. Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro Alleged Price and Specifications Surface on the Web
  7. Scientists Discover Three New Planets With Density Lesser Than Cotton Candy
  8. Apple to Launch High-End iPhone Model Without Notch in 2020: Report
  9. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Leaked Live Images Show a Familiar Design
  10. Karan Johar on Netflix’s Ghost Stories: ‘I Dug My Own Grave’
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi K30 5G With 10GB RAM Spotted on TENAA
  2. TRAI Reduces NCF Charges and Makes Multiple TV Connections Cheaper, Broadcasters Also Get Relief
  3. LG’s Unique Smartphone Case With Flexible Display Spotted in Patent Application
  4. Mariah Carey's Twitter Account Hacked on New Year's Eve, Offensive Tweets Posted
  5. Elon Musk Shares Video of Simulated Crew Dragon Mission to the ISS
  6. Samsung's First Truly Bezel-Less 8K TV Leaked in Promotional Images Prior to CES 2020 Launch
  7. Realme 5i Spotted on Geekbench Ahead of Official Launch, Key Specifications Tipped
  8. 'Facebook Is the New Cigarettes for Our Society', Needs Regulation: Salesforce Co-CEO
  9. Telegram Update Brings ‘Send When Online’ Feature, Improved Location Sharing, More
  10. Oppo Reno S Gets Certified by US FCC, 4,100mAh Battery and Waterdrop Notch Tipped
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.