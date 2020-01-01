Redmi K30 5G With 10GB RAM Spotted on TENAA

Redmi K30 5G 10GB RAM variant has been spotted on TENAA, suggesting the arrival of yet another storage variant of the 5G phone. The Redmi K30 and Redmi K30 5G phones were launched earlier this month, and a 12GB RAM option was spotted on TENAA soon after. Now, the Remi K30 5G has been spotted on TENAA once again, this time a 10GB RAM option is included in the mix. The TENAA listing shows 6GB, 8GB, and 10GB RAM options, whereas the storage options are listed to be 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB.

This new TENAA listing has the Redmi K30 5G with the model number M2001G7AC, and it lists a 10GB RAM option suggesting that a launch may be in the offing. The 10GB RAM option will likely come with 256GB storage offered alongside. This listing's model number is slightly different than the model number of the 12GB RAM option spotted earlier. That one had the model number M2001G7AE, and not M2001G7AC. In any case, we aren't sure which one Xiaomi plans to launch, it could either be both or neither.

Currently, Xiaomi offers the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option as the top-end model in China, and it is priced at CNY 2,899 (roughly Rs. 29,100). The 10GB RAM or the 12GB RAM, whichever the company decides to unveil, should be priced more than the top-end model.

Apart from the additional RAM option, the TENAA listing has identical specs as the Redmi K30 5G phone launched earlier this month in China. The phone runs on MIUI 11, sports a 6.67-inch full-HD+ hole-punch display, and packs Snapdragon 765G SoC. It also comes with a hybrid microSD card slot (up to 256GB) for further storage expansion, and 4,500mAh battery with 30W fast charging support.

Additionally, Redmi K30 5G features a quad camera setup with 64-megapixel main camera, a 5-megapixel macro lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and an 8-megapixel camera. Up front, the phone includes a dual camera setup with 20-megapixel camera and a 2-megapixel shooter. The phone supports 5G, NFC, and houses a 3.5mm audio jack.

