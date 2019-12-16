Technology News
Redmi K30 5G 12GB RAM Variant Spotted on TENAA, May Launch Soon

Xiaomi launched the Redmi K30 5G last week with 8GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration as the top-end model.

By | Updated: 16 December 2019 13:35 IST
Redmi K30 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 765G processor

Highlights
  • TENAA listing suggests new 12GB RAM may launch soon
  • The 12GB RAM option may include 512GB of internal storage
  • Redmi K30 5G offers dual selfie cameras, quad rear cameras

Redmi K30 and Redmi K30 5G were launched in China last week, and the phones are equipped with dual selfie cameras, quad rear cameras, hole-punch display, and Snapdragon SoCs. The Redmi K30 5G was launched with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB of storage, but its TENAA listing has now been refreshed to suggest the existence of a 12GB RAM variant. This indicates that a 12GB RAM variant of the Redmi K30 5G variant may soon be in the offing.

The Redmi K30 5G is listed on TENAA with model number M2001G7AE and this listing now shows that the phone will pack up to 12GB RAM. The listing also suggests that the phone will offer up to 512GB of internal storage option. Earlier, the phone offered a maximum of 256GB of storage, but now a new 512GB option has also been added. This suggests that a new Redmi K30 5G 12GB RAM + 512GB storage option variant could launch soon. There's no confirmation from Xiaomi's end, and MI.com still lists the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage as the top-end model.

Redmi K30 5G high-end model is priced in China at CNY 2,899 (roughly Rs. 29,100), and the 12GB RAM + 512GB model should be priced higher than this.

Redmi K30 5G specifications, features

Redmi K30 5G supports dual-SIM (Nano + Nano) slots, and runs on MIUI 11 based on Android 10. The phone has a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) hole-punch display with 20:9 aspect ratio, 91 percent screen-to-body ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, and 120Hz refresh rate. The 5G variant is powered by the 7nm Snapdragon 765G SoC. Internal storage is said to be offered in 64GB, 128GB and 256B options. It supports a hybrid microSD card slot (up to 256GB) for further storage expansion.

As for the cameras, the Redmi K30 5G sports a quad rear camera setup placed in a vertical manner. The quad rear camera setup includes a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 sensor as the main rear camera with f/1.89 aperture, 1/1.7-inch sensor and 6P lens. The main camera is assisted by a 5-megapixel macro lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and an 8 -megapixel 120 degree wide-angle sensor as well. Up front, the Redmi K30 5G pack a dual selfie camera setup has a 20-megapixel main front sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor for better portraits.

The Redmi K30 5G packs a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and a 4,500mAh battery with 30W fast charging support. Big connectivity features on the 5G variant include dual-band 4G/5G support (SA/NSA), and integration of 5G Multilink and 5G Smart features. 5G Smart intelligently adjusts network to ensure lower power management while maintaining strong performance. Other connectivity options on both the phones include NFC, 5G GPS, USB Type-C port, and 3.5mm audio jack support.

Redmi K30 5G

Redmi K30 5G

Display6.67-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Front Camera20-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Rear Camera64-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM6GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity4500mAh
OSAndroid 10
Resolution1080x2400 pixels
