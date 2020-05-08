Redmi K30 along with Redmi K30 5G was unveiled by Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi last year in China. The company in March this year then launched the Pro variant of the phone along with Redmi K30 Pro 5G Zoom Edition. Now, Redmi via its Weibo account has confirmed that there will be another addition to the K30 family, namely Redmi K30 5G Speed Edition. Redmi also revealed that the phone will be launched in China on May 11. Meanwhile, the phone is listed on an e-retail website where some of the key specifications including quad rear cameras and 6GB RAM were highlighted. The website did not reveal the price of Redmi K30 5G Speed Edition.

From the post shared by Redmi on Weibo, we can notice that the smartphone sports dual front cameras. This was also noticed on Redmi K30 and Redmi K30 5G that were launched in China last year. However, the front camera details of the Redmi K30 5G Speed Edition by Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi were not revealed. The dual front camera setup of Redmi K30 and its 5G sibling includes a 20-megapixel camera and a 2-megapixel camera.

Moreover, it was also revealed that the launch of Redmi K30 5G Speed Edition will take place on May 11. The phone was further listed on Chinese e-retail website JD.com.

Redmi K30 5G Speed Edition specifications

On the website, it was revealed that the dual-SIM Redmi K30 5G Speed Edition features a 6.67-inch display with 120Hz refresh rate. It was stated that the phone is powered by a Qualcomm processor coupled with 6GB RAM and 128GB inbuilt storage. The website also revealed that the Redmi K30 5G Speed Edition will pack quad rear cameras. According to the website, the quad rear camera setup includes an 8-megapixel secondary camera and a 5-megapixel tertiary camera. The details about the primary and the fourth cameras were not revealed.

In terms of connectivity, the website highlights that the Redmi K30 5G Speed Edition features 3.5mm audio jack, USB Type-C port, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and 5G connectivity. The phone includes GPS support, Beidou, gyroscope, and infrared remote control. Lastly, it was mentioned that the phone will measure 165.3x76.6x8.76mm and will weigh 208 grams.