Technology News
loading

Redmi K30 5G Live Images Leak, 3C Certification Tips 30W Fast Charging Support

The leaked images also tip a 6.66-inch full-HD+ display on the Redmi K30 5G.

By | Updated: 22 November 2019 16:55 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Redmi K30 5G Live Images Leak, 3C Certification Tips 30W Fast Charging Support

Photo Credit: Weibo

Redmi K30 with dual-mode 5G support is tipped to launch in December

Highlights
  • Redmi K30 5G’s alleged live images show a pill-shaped hole punch
  • It is tipped to rely on the Snapdragon 730 or 730G processor
  • The phone’s 3C certification reveals support for 30W charging

Redmi K30 5G is all set to go official next month in China. While leaks surrounding the phone's specifications have been scarce, alleged live images of the Redmi K30 5G have surfaced online, and they show a familiar design that we've seen earlier in an official teaser poster as well. Additionally, the leaked images again reiterate a highly anticipated feature – a display with 120Hz refresh rate. Moreover, the Redmi K30 5G has reportedly received the mandatory 3C certification in China. Notably, the phone's 3C listing has revealed support for 30W fast charging technology.

The alleged Redmi K30 live images come courtesy of a Weibo post that shows the phone encased in a chunky protective case to hide its design. The images show the Redmi K20 successor sporting a pill-shaped hole-punch, something Xiaomi has already confirmed via a teaser poster. Additionally, the settings page of the Redmi K30 5G reveals an option to switch the display refresh rate values between 120Hz and 60Hz. Traces of a 120Hz display were recently spotted in the code of MIUI 11 as well.

One of the images shows the phone running AIDA64 app, indicating that the Redmi K30 5G will pack a 6.66-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) display with a pixel density of 395ppi and a 120Hz refresh rate. While the app's interface does not show the name of the processor, it reveals the GPU as Adreno 618 from Qualcomm. Now, this particular GPU has been designed for upper mid-range chips that fall under Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7xx series.

At the moment, the Adreno 618 drives the graphics on the Snapdragon 730 SoC and Snapdragon 730G processors, so it is quite likely that the Redmi K30 5G will choose one amongst these two Qualcomm offerings. Moreover, the Redmi K30 has reportedly received the 3C certification in China. While the phone's 3C listing does not reveal much about its specifications, it mentions support for 30W fast charging, which is still a significant upgrade over Redmi K20's peak 18W fast charging capability.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi K30 5G, Redmi K30, Xiaomi
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
Honor V30 Specifications Tipped on Geekbench, Camera Features Teased
Google Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL Bluetooth, Wi-Fi Connectivity Issues Reported by Some Users Post Android 10 Update
Redmi K30 5G Live Images Leak, 3C Certification Tips 30W Fast Charging Support
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Photos Show Evidence of Life on Mars, Claims Scientist
  2. Vivo U20 With Triple Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 675 SoC Launched In India
  3. Black Friday 2019: How to Shop From India and What You Need to Know
  4. Tesla Unveils Electric Pickup Truck, Futuristic Design Ignites Controversy
  5. Realme 5s vs Redmi Note 8: Price in India, Specifications Compared
  6. Vivo U20 to Launch in India Today: All You Need to Know
  7. Realme 5s First Impressions
  8. Vivo U20 First Impressions
  9. Redmi Note 5 Gets MIUI 11 Update in India With October Security Patch
  10. Realme 5s With 48-Megapixel Camera, Snapdragon 665 SoC Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Fortnite Save The World Mode Introduces Dungeons, New Heroes, and Mythic Weapons
  2. OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7, Now Receiving OxygenOS Open Beta 6, Brings the Ability to Disable Zen Mode
  3. Google Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL Bluetooth, Wi-Fi Connectivity Issues Reported by Some Users Post Android 10 Update
  4. Goqii Vital ECG Smart Band Claims to Detect Serious Heart Conditions, Launched in India via Amazon
  5. Redmi K30 5G Live Images Leak, 3C Certification Tips 30W Fast Charging Support
  6. Honor V30 Specifications Tipped on Geekbench, Camera Features Teased
  7. Realme X2 Pro to Get ColorOS 7 Early Adopter Version on December 18 in China
  8. Facebook Dating Gets Support for Facebook, Instagram Stories
  9. Tariff Hike, Relief on Spectrum Fee Payment Won’t Offset Impact of Supreme Court Ruling: Fitch Ratings
  10. Google Will Pay You $1.5 Million for Finding Bugs in Pixel Phones
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.