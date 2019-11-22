Redmi K30 5G is all set to go official next month in China. While leaks surrounding the phone's specifications have been scarce, alleged live images of the Redmi K30 5G have surfaced online, and they show a familiar design that we've seen earlier in an official teaser poster as well. Additionally, the leaked images again reiterate a highly anticipated feature – a display with 120Hz refresh rate. Moreover, the Redmi K30 5G has reportedly received the mandatory 3C certification in China. Notably, the phone's 3C listing has revealed support for 30W fast charging technology.

The alleged Redmi K30 live images come courtesy of a Weibo post that shows the phone encased in a chunky protective case to hide its design. The images show the Redmi K20 successor sporting a pill-shaped hole-punch, something Xiaomi has already confirmed via a teaser poster. Additionally, the settings page of the Redmi K30 5G reveals an option to switch the display refresh rate values between 120Hz and 60Hz. Traces of a 120Hz display were recently spotted in the code of MIUI 11 as well.

One of the images shows the phone running AIDA64 app, indicating that the Redmi K30 5G will pack a 6.66-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) display with a pixel density of 395ppi and a 120Hz refresh rate. While the app's interface does not show the name of the processor, it reveals the GPU as Adreno 618 from Qualcomm. Now, this particular GPU has been designed for upper mid-range chips that fall under Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7xx series.

At the moment, the Adreno 618 drives the graphics on the Snapdragon 730 SoC and Snapdragon 730G processors, so it is quite likely that the Redmi K30 5G will choose one amongst these two Qualcomm offerings. Moreover, the Redmi K30 has reportedly received the 3C certification in China. While the phone's 3C listing does not reveal much about its specifications, it mentions support for 30W fast charging, which is still a significant upgrade over Redmi K20's peak 18W fast charging capability.