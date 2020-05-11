Redmi K30 5G Racing Edition aka Redmi K30 5G Extreme Edition aka Redmi K30 5G Speed Edition has been launched in China as a new addition to the Redmi K30 series of smartphones. The phone is powered by the new Snapdragon 768G SoC, making it the first phone to come with this processor. The Redmi K30 5G Racing Edition boasts of impressive specifications including a quad rear camera setup, dual selfie cameras, and 5G support, granted by the new processor. The phone comes in four colour options and single RAM and storage configuration.

Redmi K30 5G Racing Edition price

The Redmi K30 5G Racing Edition is listed on JD.com for CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 21,300) for the single 6GB RAM and 128GB storage option. The phone is now up for reservations till May 14, and it will go on flash sale at 10am on the same day. It is listed with four colour options namely Deep Sea Shimmer, Mint Ice Blue, Purple Jade Factory, and Time Monologue. For now, details of other variants are not available. As of now, the Redmi K30 5G Racing edition will go on sale in China with no information on availability in international markets.

Redmi K30 5G Racing Edition specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi K30 5G Racing Edition packs a 6.67-inch with 20:9 aspect ratio and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G SoC which comes with the upgraded Adreno 620 GPU. The phone has 6GB of RAM.

For optics, the Redmi K30 5G Racing Edition has four cameras on the back and two on the front. The primary camera on the back is a 64-megapixel sensor with a 1/1.7 lens, the secondary is an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens, and the tertiary is a 5-megapixel sensor with a macro f/2.4 lens. The fourth camera is expected to be a 2-megapixel depth sensor since the camera setup is the same as the Redmi K30 5G.

The Redmi K30 5G Racing Edition comes with 128GB of onboard storage. For connectivity, it has 5G, Wi-Fi, 4G-LTE, Bluetooth, NFC, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port for charging. There is also a side mounted fingerprint scanner. The Redmi K30 5G Racing Edition packs a 4,500mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging. The phone measures 165.3x76.6x8.79mm and weighs 208 grams.