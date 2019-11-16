Redmi K30 Launch Delayed Till 2020, GM Lu Weibing Suggests

Redmi K30 will not see the light of the day till 2020. The phone was expected to launch sometime this year, however, a delay is now confirmed. This confirmation comes from none other than Xiaomi Vice President and Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing. In a Weibo post, Weibing claims that the Redmi K30 series will be launched in 2020, and not 2019. He doesn't give an exact timeline for launch next year, but effectively squashes all rumours of a probable Redmi K30 launch this year.

In a post on Weibo, Weibing shares China Mobile's evaluation of 4G hotspot tests, and three Xiaomi phones were on the list – Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi Note 8 Pro, and Redmi Note 8. This evaluation was announced at the China Mobile Worldwide Partner Conference, and at the end of the post, Weibing writes (roughly translated), “In 2020, Redmi is a 5G pioneer. See you at K30!” This indicates that the Redmi K30 will be launched in 2020.

To explain further, Weibing writes that Xiaomi needs to overcome a series of technical difficulties in the early 5G era, and bring the best quality 5G terminal to Redmi phones. He says that Redmi continues to adhere to high quality, and wouldn't want to launch the phone unless all glitches are ironed out. This could be one of the prime reasons for delay of the Redmi K30 phone. Weibing had confirmed earlier that the Redmi K30 will support 5G connectivity.

The Redmi K30 series is teased to sport a hole-punch display with two holes placed on the top right edge. The company has also teased that the phone will come with support for 5G standalone and non-standalone (SA/NSA) sub-6GHz networks. A 4G variant should also be launched alongside. Xiaomi will presumably integrate the Snapdragon 7 series chips on the Redmi K30, however a recent leak even pointed to a MediaTek SoC. A Redmi K30 Pro variant is also expected to launch, beside the Redmi K30.