Redmi K30 has launched in China alongside the Redmibook 13, the first Redmi router, and the Redmi smart speaker as well. Xiaomi will be offering the phone in 4G and 5G variants. It features a hole-punch display that houses dual selfie cameras, and a quad rear camera setup that is placed vertically and situated in the top centre. The rear camera setup houses a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 sensor, and the phone integrates a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Other key features include 4,500mAh battery, 20-megapixel selfie camera, and MIUI 11 based on Android 10.The 4G and 5G variants sport different processors, different cameras, and other subtle variances as well.

Redmi K30, Redmi K30 5G price, availability

Redmi K30 5G is priced at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 20,100) for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage option, CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 23,100) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option, CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs.26,100 ) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option, and CNY 2,899 (roughly Rs. 29,100) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option in China. The Redmi K30 5G will be available in Deep Sea Light, Time Monologue, Flower Shadow, Purple Jade Fantasy colour options. Xiaomi has listed the phone on Mi.com and JD.com, and pre-sale is set to begin today.

The Redmi K30 4G variant, on the other hand, is priced in China at CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 16,100) for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage option, CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 17,100) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage options, CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs. 19,100) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option, and goes all the way up to CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 22,100) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option. The 4G variant is listed only in Deep Sea Light, Flower Shadow, Purple Jade Fantasy colour options.

Redmi K30 4G, Redmi K30 5G specifications, features

Redmi K30 supports dual-SIM (Nano + Nano) slots, and runs on MIUI 11 based on Android 10. The phone has a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) hole-punch display with 20:9 aspect ratio, 91 percent screen-to-body ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, and 120Hz refresh rate. The 5G variant is powered by the 7nm Snapdragon 765G SoC, whereas the 4G variant is powered by the Snapdragon 730G processor. Internal storage is said to be offered in 64GB, 128GB and 256B options.Both the phones support a hybrid microSD card slot (up to 256GB) for further storage expansion.

As for the cameras, the Redmi K30 sports a quad rear camera setup placed in a vertical manner and situated in the top-centre of the back panel with an intriguing circular-shaped ring surrounding it. The quad rear camera setup includes a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 sensor as the main rear camera with f/1.89 aperture, 1/1.7-inch sensor and 6P lens. The main camera is assisted by a 5-megapixel macro lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and an 8 -megapixel 120 degree wide-angle sensor as well. Features include Mimoji, Super Night Scene Mode, RAW format support, and other AI-backed features. On the 4G variant, the 5-megapixel macro camera is replaced by the 2-megapixel camera.

Up front, the Redmi K30 and Redmi K30 5G pack a dual selfie camera setup with the cutouts placed on the top right edge of the screen, and the cutout is just 4.38mm thin. There's a 20-megapixel main front sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor for better portraits.

The Redmi K30 5G packs a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and a 4,500mAh battery with 30W fast charging support. The 4G variant supports 27W fast charging in comparison. Big connectivity features on the 5G variant include dual-band 4G/5G support (SA/NSA), and integration of 5G Multilink and 5G Smart features. 5G Smart intelligently adjusts network to ensure lower power management while maintaining strong performance. Other connectivity options on both the phones include NFC, 5G GPS, USB Type-C port, and 3.5mm audio jack support. The phones support Hi-Res Audio as well.