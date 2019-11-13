Xiaomi's Redmi K30 is one of the most hotly-anticipated phones from the Chinese smartphone maker, but there have been no credible leaks so far regarding the Redmi K20's successor. As of now, we have only come across an official confirmation that the Redmi K30 will support dual-mode 5G. Now, a Xiaomi phone alleged to be the Redmi K30 is claimed to have been certified by National Radio Authority in China with 5G support in tow, indicating that the phone's launch is imminent. The alleged Redmi K30 has previously been tipped to launch before 2019 comes to an end, so the latest certification lends some substance to the rumours.

The alleged Redmi K30's purported approval by China's National Radio Authority was claimed by tipster Digital Chat Station, who shared a screenshot of the certification page on Weibo. The model number M1911U2E reportedly belongs to the Redmi K30, and was listed with support for 5G connectivity in the certification document, alongside GSM, TD-SCDMA, WCDMA, TD-LTE, and LTE standards.

Unfortunately, there is no mention of any other specifications of the phone. However, the certification does serve as an indication that the Redmi K30's launch is not too far off. Back in August, sub-brand Redmi's General Manager, Lu Weibing, revealed that the Redmi K30 will support 5G. Xiaomi CEO, Lei Jun, later added that the Redmi K30 will support NSA + SA dual-mode 5G.

Xiaomi recently shared a Redmi K30 teaser in which the phone was shown packing dual front cameras. The two selfie snappers are housed in a pill-shaped hole punch positioned on the top-right corner of the phone, akin to the arrangement we recently saw on the Samsung Galaxy S10+. As of now, there is no word on the Redmi K30's internal specifications, but it will likely be released in two variants – one with support for 4G and other with dual-mode 5G support. A pro variant of the phone, tentatively called the Redmi K30 Pro, is tipped to launch next year.