Redmi K30 5G to Launch in December, Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun Confirms

Redmi K30 5G is teased to sport a dual hole-punch display.

By | Updated: 19 November 2019 14:06 IST
Highlights
  • Redmi K30 5G model is teased to offer SA and NSA band support
  • The Redmi K20 Pro variant is reported to arrive in 2020
  • Redmi K30 launch was earlier reported to have been delayed

Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun has now confirmed that the Redmi K30 phone will be launched in December. The phone is slated to come with 5G support, and was earlier reported to be delayed to next year. However, at the Xiaomi Developers Conference, Jun has now confirmed that the Redmi K30 5G model will be launched this December. A previous report also suggested an arrival of the Redmi K30 Pro variant, and this variant is expected to launch sometime in 2020.

Chinese media Anzhuo reports Jun confirming the launch timeline of the Redmi K30 5G variant at the Xiaomi Developers Conference. He confirmed that the Redmi K30 5G model will launch in China in December this year. This refutes Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing's claims of the phone's launch being delayed till next year. It could be possible that the Redmi K30 5G variant may just be unveiled this year, but its availability may be scheduled for January 2020.

When Weibing suggested a Redmi K30 5G launch delay, he claimed that Xiaomi needs to overcome a series of technical difficulties in the early 5G era. He said that in order to provide the best quality 5G terminal to Redmi phones, all glitches need to be ironed out. However, Jun's new statement has put all rumours to rest, and the phone will now launch sometime next month.

The Redmi K30 5G series is teased to come with support for 5G standalone and non-standalone (SA/NSA) sub-6GHz networks. The phone is also teased to sport a dual hole-punch display, and a 4G variant is also expected to launch alongside.

Further reading: Redmi K30 5G, Redmi K30 5G Launch, Redmi K30 5G Price, Redmi K30 5G Specifications, Redmi, Xiaomi
