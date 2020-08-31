Technology News
loading

Redmi K30 5G Model May Launch in India, Storage and Colour Variants Tipped

The Redmi K30 5G may be released in Frost White and Mist Purple colours in the country.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 31 August 2020 11:29 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Redmi K30 5G Model May Launch in India, Storage and Colour Variants Tipped

Redmi K30 5G was launched in China in December last year

Highlights
  • Redmi K30 5G sports a quad rear camera setup
  • The phone has a display with 120Hz refresh rate
  • Redmi K30 5G may launch with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage

Redmi K30 5G may be launched in India, according to a report. Citing a tipster, the report claims that the smartphone could be offered in Frost White and Mist Purple colours in the country. Additionally, it is also reported that the phone could be launched with 6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 128GB configurations. Xiaomi spinoff company Redmi launched the Redmi K30 and Redmi K30 5G in China in December. The Redmi K30 was launched in India in February as the Poco X2.

According to a report by Pricebaba, in collaboration with tipster Ishan Agarwal, the Redmi K30 5G may be launched in India possibly with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC. It could be the first Redmi phone with 5G network connectivity in the country. Apart from this, the tipster claims that the phone could come in three configurations: 6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 128GB. In China, the phone also has an 8GB + 256GB model that may not debut in India.

Redmi K30 5G specifications

The Redmi K30 5G is a dual-SIM (Nano) smartphone that sports a 6.67-inch full-HD+ hole-punch display with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, 91 percent screen-to-body ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, and 120Hz refresh rate. The 5G variant comes equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC that is coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. As mentioned, the 8GB + 256GB variant may not launch in India.

In the photography department, the Redmi K30 5G features a quad rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 primary sensor, coupled with an f/1.89 6P lens. It is assisted by a 5-megapixel macro shooter, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and an 8-megapixel sensor with 120 degree wide-angle lens. On the front, the Redmi K30 5G packs a dual selfie camera setup placed in a cutout on the top right edge of the screen. The setup includes a 20-megapixel main shooter and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

The Redmi K30 5G also packs a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and 4,500mAh battery with 30W fast charging support. Lastly, the phone comes with USB Type-C port as well as a 3.5mm audio jack.

 

Is Redmi Note 9 the perfect successor to Redmi Note 8? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Redmi K30 5G

Redmi K30 5G

Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Front Camera 20-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi K30 5G, Redmi K30 5G Specifications, Redmi, Xiaomi
Mi Watch Revolve, Mi Band 5 Tipped to Launch in India Soon

Related Stories

Redmi K30 5G Model May Launch in India, Storage and Colour Variants Tipped
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 7 Surfaces in Alleged Unboxing Video Ahead of Official Launch
  2. Edict by Boat Affordable Audio Products Launched on Amazon India
  3. Redmi K30 5G Model May Launch in India
  4. Oppo A53 2020 With Triple Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  5. Oppo F17 Pro, Oppo F17 Set to Launch in India on September 2
  6. Samsung Galaxy M51 With 7,000mAh Battery, Quad Rear Cameras Launched
  7. Last Tweet From Chadwick Boseman's Account Becomes Most Liked Ever
  8. OnePlus ‘Clover’ Entry-Level Phone With 6,000mAh Battery May Launch Soon
  9. Samsung Galaxy M51 Price in India, Launch Date Tipped: All You Need to Know
  10. Mi Watch Revolve, Mi Band 5 Tipped to Launch in India Soon
#Latest Stories
  1. Tenet Full Movie Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks
  2. Samsung Galaxy M51 With 7,000mAh Battery, Quad Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. Nokia 3.4 Alleged Render Leaks Ahead of Launch, Shows Circular Rear Camera Module
  4. Tecno Spark Go 2020 to Launch in India Tuesday, Flipkart Availability Confirmed
  5. Realme 7 Surfaces in Alleged Unboxing Video Ahead of Official Launch, Design and Specifications Tipped
  6. Edict by Boat Affordable Audio Products Launched on Amazon India, Priced Starting Rs. 299
  7. Redmi K30 5G Model May Launch in India, Storage and Colour Variants Tipped
  8. Chadwick Boseman: Last Post From Black Panther Star's Twitter Account Becomes Most-Liked Tweet Ever
  9. Mi Watch Revolve, Mi Band 5 Tipped to Launch in India Soon
  10. Paytm Mall Reportedly Hacked by Cybercrime Group, Company Says 'Data Is Safe and Secure'
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com