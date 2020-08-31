Redmi K30 5G may be launched in India, according to a report. Citing a tipster, the report claims that the smartphone could be offered in Frost White and Mist Purple colours in the country. Additionally, it is also reported that the phone could be launched with 6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 128GB configurations. Xiaomi spinoff company Redmi launched the Redmi K30 and Redmi K30 5G in China in December. The Redmi K30 was launched in India in February as the Poco X2.

According to a report by Pricebaba, in collaboration with tipster Ishan Agarwal, the Redmi K30 5G may be launched in India possibly with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC. It could be the first Redmi phone with 5G network connectivity in the country. Apart from this, the tipster claims that the phone could come in three configurations: 6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 128GB. In China, the phone also has an 8GB + 256GB model that may not debut in India.

Redmi K30 5G specifications

The Redmi K30 5G is a dual-SIM (Nano) smartphone that sports a 6.67-inch full-HD+ hole-punch display with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, 91 percent screen-to-body ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, and 120Hz refresh rate. The 5G variant comes equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC that is coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. As mentioned, the 8GB + 256GB variant may not launch in India.

In the photography department, the Redmi K30 5G features a quad rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 primary sensor, coupled with an f/1.89 6P lens. It is assisted by a 5-megapixel macro shooter, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and an 8-megapixel sensor with 120 degree wide-angle lens. On the front, the Redmi K30 5G packs a dual selfie camera setup placed in a cutout on the top right edge of the screen. The setup includes a 20-megapixel main shooter and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

The Redmi K30 5G also packs a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and 4,500mAh battery with 30W fast charging support. Lastly, the phone comes with USB Type-C port as well as a 3.5mm audio jack.

