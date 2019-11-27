Redmi K30 5G is all set to launch on December 10 in China, but it appears that leaks will spoil the surprises for anxious fans. Barely weeks two weeks ahead of the phone's launch, an alleged live image of the Redmi K30 and key specifications of its 4G variant have surfaced online. The Redmi K30 4G is tipped to draw power from the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC and will feature a full-HD display with 120Hz refresh rate. Moreover, the upcoming phone is tipped to sport a 64-megapixel main camera that will headline its quad rear camera setup.

Starting with the Redmi K30's leaked live image, it comes courtesy of tipster @Xiaomishka and shows the front face of the phone flaunting a pill-shaped hole-punch display, something we saw in a previous leak and Xiaomi's official teaser poster as well. The leaked image shows that the Redmi K30's display will have thin bezels on all sides and what appears to be a subtle curve alongside the edges.

Additionally, a tipster on Weibo has shared what is claimed to be the specification sheet of the Redmi K30's 4G variant. The phone is tipped to feature a 6.66-inch full-HD display with 20:9 aspect ratio and 120Hz refresh rate. The phone's display will be protected by a layer of Gorilla Glass 5. Additionally, it is said to feature a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication, while NFC, an IR blaster, and a 3.5mm headphone jack will be there to handle the connectivity suite. The upcoming Xiaomi phone will reportedly pack a 4,500mAh battery with 27W fast charging support.

Internally, the Redmi K30 4G will reportedly draw power from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC paired with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The 6GB + 64GB configuration will reportedly be priced at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 20,000), but Xiaomi is expected to launch more variants as well. The Redmi K30's quad rear camera setup will include a 64-megapixel main snapper, assisted by a 13-megapixel ultra-wide angle shooter, an 8-megapixel telephoto lens, and a 2-megapixel camera as well. The upcoming Redmi K-series phone is tipped to run Android 10 with MIUI 11 custom skin on top.