Redmi K30 4G Variant Officially Confirmed by Xiaomi Global VP Lu Weibing

The Redmi K30’s 4G variant has been designed to keep the price in check.

5 December 2019
Redmi K30 4G Variant Officially Confirmed by Xiaomi Global VP Lu Weibing

Redmi K30’s 4G variant is tipped to flaunt a design similar to that of its 5G-capable sibling

Highlights
  • Redmi K30’s 4G variant is tipped to feature triple rear cameras
  • It will reportedly be powered by the Snapdragon 730G SoC
  • Redmi K30 might pack dual selfie cameras housed in a hole-punch

Xiaomi Redmi K30 is all set to launch on December 10 with dual-mode 5G support in tow. But for anxious fans who are concerned about the premium commanded by 5G support or the non-availability of 5G network, there is some good news. Xiaomi has officially confirmed that the Redmi K30 will have a 4G variant as well. The announcement falls in line with previous leaks that tipped the existence of a Redmi K30 4G variant. But unlike the Redmi K30 5G's official renders and videos teasers, we are yet to see any photos or renders of the Redmi K30's 4G variant.

Lu Weibing, VP of Xiaomi Group and General Manager of Redmi brand, revealed in a Weibo post that the Redmi K30 will come in a 4G variant too. The Xiaomi executive mentioned that fans who are worried about the high price of Redmi K30's 5G variant can rest assured that a less expensive Redmi K30 4G variant will be launched as well to keep the asking price in check.

redmi k30 4g leaked Redmi K30 4G

Leaked live images of the Redmi K30's 4G variant show triple rear cameras
Photo Credit: Weibo / Wang Tengxiao

 

Weibing did not reveal when the Redmi K30's 4G variant will be launched, but we expect Xiaomi to lift the covers from the phone at the December 10 event where the Redmi K30 5G will make its debut. The Redmi K30 has already been confirmed to pack Qualcomm's freshly announced Snapdragon 765 SoC, but it is unlikely that the phone's 4G variant will come equipped with the same 5G chipset. As per a recent leak, the Redmi K30's 4G model will draw power from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC paired with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

Redmi K30's 4G variant will reportedly feature a 6.66-inch full-HD display with 120Hz refresh rate and 20:9 aspect ratio. It is tipped to sport a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and is rumoured to be priced at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 20,000) for its 6GB + 64GB storage variant. Alleged live images of the Redmi K30's 4G variant suggest that it will look identical to the standard Redmi K30, but instead of four cameras, the Redmi K30 will only sport three rear cameras. On the front, it will have two selfie cameras housed in a hole-punch.

Xiaomi, Redmi K30, Redmi K30 4G, Redmi K30 specifications
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Renders Show Centrally-Positioned Hole-Punch, Triple Rear Cameras
