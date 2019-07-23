Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Redmi K20 Starts Receiving MIUI 10.3.6 Update in India With June Security Patch, Optimised Beautification Feature, and More

Redmi K20 Starts Receiving MIUI 10.3.6 Update in India With June Security Patch, Optimised Beautification Feature, and More

MIUI 10.3.6 is the first software update for the Redmi K20 since its launch in India.

By | Updated: 23 July 2019 11:02 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Redmi K20 Starts Receiving MIUI 10.3.6 Update in India With June Security Patch, Optimised Beautification Feature, and More

The stable update, which is 471MB in size, is now available to download for Redmi K20 units in India

Highlights
  • MIUI 10.3.6 fixes an issue that turned off the screen erratically
  • Redmi K20’s new update also fixes a call duration info issue
  • The phone was launched running the May Android security patch

Redmi K20 has received a software update shortly after its launch in India. The latest update from Xiaomi brings the updated June Android security patch and camera improvements to the Redmi K20. The MIUI 10.3.6 update also fixes a couple of issues associated with the notification behaviour and the screen. The Redmi K20's MIUI 10.3.6 build is the first software update the phone has received following its launch in India and is now being rolled out via the stable channel.

The MIUI 10.3.6 stable update is 471MB in size and is now available to download for Redmi K20 users in India. If you own a Redmi K20 and are yet to receive the software update notification, you can check for it manually by going to Settings > About phone > System Update > Check for updates button.

As for the changelog, the Redmi K20 MIUI 10.3.6 update upgrades the phone's Android security patch to June 2019. To recall, the Redmi K20 ran MIUI 10.3.3 with the May Android security patch on top upon its launch. Talking about other changes, the update further optimises the camera beautification features.

There are a couple of fixes in tow as well. The MIUI 10.3.6 update for the Redmi K20 also resolves an issue that caused the hands-free call duration to be displayed incorrectly when the Game Turbo settings were opened. Moreover, another software issue that caused the screen to erratically turn off in certain cases has also been fixed.

Redmi K20

Redmi K20

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Smooth, lag-free performance
  • Appealing design
  • Great battery life
  • Bad
  • Underwhelming low-light camera performance
  • Quite slippery
  • No expandable storage
  • Slow front camera pop-up mechanism
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi K20 review
Display6.39-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 730
Front Camera20-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 13-megapixel
RAM6GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity4000mAh
OSAndroid Pie
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Specifications, Redmi K20 Update, MIUI 10.3.6, June Android Security Patch
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
Jio GigaFiber to Launch Commercial on August 12: Report
The Lion King Smashes Past $500 Million Worldwide Thanks to Massive Weekend
Redmi K20 Starts Receiving MIUI 10.3.6 Update in India With June Security Patch, Optimised Beautification Feature, and More
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio GigaFiber Services May Debut Commercially on August 12
  2. Redmi K20 Pro Review
  3. Vivo S1 Set to Launch in India on August 7
  4. Jio Offers Best Overall Consistent Quality Data Network: Report
  5. Asus ROG Phone 2 With 120Hz Display, Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC Unveiled
  6. Realme 3i Review
  7. Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro Next Sale Scheduled for July 29
  8. Spider-Man: Far From Home Full Movie Leaked on Torrent, Piracy Networks
  9. Fiio M11 High Resolution Lossless Audio Player Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. The Lion King Smashes Past $500 Million Worldwide Thanks to Massive Weekend
  2. Redmi K20 Starts Receiving MIUI 10.3.6 Update in India With June Security Patch, Optimised Beautification Feature, and More
  3. Jio GigaFiber to Launch Commercial on August 12: Report
  4. Avengers: Endgame Beats Avatar to Become Top-Grossing Film Globally
  5. Apple Said to Be in Advanced Talks to Buy Intel's Smartphone-Modem Chip Unit
  6. Indian Panel Recommends Cryptocurrency Ban
  7. Asus ROG Phone 2 With 120Hz HDR10 AMOLED Display, Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC Unveiled
  8. Huawei's US Research Arm Slashes Jobs as Trade Ban Bites
  9. Redmi 7A, Redmi Note 7 Pro Sale Today on Flipkart, Mi.com: Check Price, Offers, Specifications
  10. Realme 3i to Go on Sale Today at 12pm via Flipkart and Realme Website: Price, Sale Offers, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.