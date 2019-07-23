Redmi K20 has received a software update shortly after its launch in India. The latest update from Xiaomi brings the updated June Android security patch and camera improvements to the Redmi K20. The MIUI 10.3.6 update also fixes a couple of issues associated with the notification behaviour and the screen. The Redmi K20's MIUI 10.3.6 build is the first software update the phone has received following its launch in India and is now being rolled out via the stable channel.

The MIUI 10.3.6 stable update is 471MB in size and is now available to download for Redmi K20 users in India. If you own a Redmi K20 and are yet to receive the software update notification, you can check for it manually by going to Settings > About phone > System Update > Check for updates button.

As for the changelog, the Redmi K20 MIUI 10.3.6 update upgrades the phone's Android security patch to June 2019. To recall, the Redmi K20 ran MIUI 10.3.3 with the May Android security patch on top upon its launch. Talking about other changes, the update further optimises the camera beautification features.

There are a couple of fixes in tow as well. The MIUI 10.3.6 update for the Redmi K20 also resolves an issue that caused the hands-free call duration to be displayed incorrectly when the Game Turbo settings were opened. Moreover, another software issue that caused the screen to erratically turn off in certain cases has also been fixed.