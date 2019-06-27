Technology News
Redmi K20's Snapdragon 730 SoC Performance Teased Ahead of India Launch

Redmi K20 is speculated to arrive in India alongside Redmi K20 Pro on July 15.

By | Updated: 27 June 2019 19:46 IST
Redmi K20's Snapdragon 730 SoC Performance Teased Ahead of India Launch

Redmi K20 is one of the first phones to come with a Snapdragon 730 SoC

Highlights
  • Redmi K20 teaser has been posted on the Redmi India Twitter account
  • The teaser praises Snapdragon 730 SoC
  • It claims 40 percent faster performance than Snapdragon 710 SoC

Redmi K20 has been teased in India. Xiaomi has released a teaser through the Redmi India Twitter account that points to the upcoming smartphone by touting the performance of the Snapdragon 730 SoC. To recall, the Redmi K20 was launched in China last month -- alongside the Redmi K20 Pro. Both Redmi K-series phones feature a full-HD+ AMOLED display and come with a triple rear camera setup. The Redmi K20 particularly has a 48-megapixel Sony IMX582 primary sensor at the back.

The official teaser hinting at the Redmi K20 highlights the AnTuTu performance score of the octa-core Snapdragon 730 SoC. It also claims that the new Snapdragon chipset is 40 percent faster than the Snapdragon 710 SoC -- taking a dig at handsets such as the Realme 3 Pro and Nokia 8.1 that have the processing chip, which was unveiled back in May last year.

The teaser shows that the Snapdragon 730 SoC receives a performance score of 218,625 on AnTuTu against 180,808 scores of the Snapdragon 675 SoC and 155,215 scores of the Snapdragon 710 SoC.

Similar to the previous social media posts, Xiaomi hasn't confirmed the launch date of the Redmi K20 through the latest teaser. The tweet does say that the device carrying the Snapdragon 730 SoC will "soon" debut in India.

Xiaomi India Managing Director Manu Kumar Jain last week confirmed that the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro will launch in India next month. It is speculated that the launch date could be July 15, which is in line with the recent teasers that suggested a mid-July launch. Also, it is the day when Xiaomi celebrates its birthday in India as it entered the country on July 15 back in 2014.

Redmi K20 price in India (expected)

The Redmi K20 price in India is yet to be revealed. However, it is likely to be similar to what was announced in China last month.

The China pricing of the Redmi K20 starts at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 20,200) for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage options, on the other hand, are priced at CNY 2,099 (roughly Rs. 21,200) and CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs. 26,200), respectively.

Redmi K20 specifications

The Redmi K20 features a 6.39-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED display and has an in-display fingerprint sensor. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 730 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage.

For photos and videos, the Redmi K20 has a triple rear camera setup that has the 48-megapixel Sony IMX582 primary sensor, 13-megapixel secondary sensor with a wide-angle lens, and an 8-megapixel tertiary sensor. There is also a 20-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

The Redmi K20 has a list of connectivity options, including Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and USB Type-C port. Besides, the phone packs a 4,000mAh battery.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Display6.39-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 730
Front Camera20-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 13-megapixel
RAM6GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity4000mAh
OSAndroid Pie
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
Jagmeet Singh
Redmi K20's Snapdragon 730 SoC Performance Teased Ahead of India Launch
6GB RAM
