Xiaomi recently confirmed that the highly anticipated Snapdragon 855-powered Redmi flagship will be called the Redmi K20. Now, new alleged specifications of the Redmi K20 have surfaced online, which suggest that the upcoming phone will pack triple rear cameras and will sport an OLED display with thin bezels. In addition to the battery capacity and fast charging support, the leak also claims to show the benchmark performance of the Snapdragon 855-powered Redmi K20 on test platforms like Geekbench and GFXBench, as well as the storage standard on the phone.

The latest Redmi K20 leak, which surfaced on Weibo and was later shared on Twitter, tips that the Redmi flagship will pack a 6.39-inch OLED display with a resolution of 1080x2340 pixels and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Snapdragon 855 is there to power the phone alongside LPDDR4X RAM, however, the RAM capacity has not been specified. The phone is tipped to come equipped with UFS 2.1 storage standard, but there is no word on the internal storage capacity.

In the imaging department, the Redmi K20 is said to come with triple rear cameras. The main sensor will reportedly be a 48-megapixel camera with f/1.7 aperture and 0.8micron pixel size, which is capable of pixel binning to take 12-megapixel photos by creating a 'super pixel' with a 1.6 micron pixel size. It will reportedly be assisted by a 13-megapixel secondary camera with f/2.4 aperture and another 8-megapixel sensor with f/2.4 aperture. The front camera is tipped to be a 20-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture housed inside a pop-up module.

The Redmi K20 is tipped to pack a 4,00mAh battery with support for 27W fast charging. Aside from the hardware specifications, the leak also claims that the Snapdragon 855-powered Redmi K20 scored 3,500 and 11,100 on Geekbench 4 single-core and multi-core tests respectively. Benchmarking performance on the more graphics intensive GFXBench platform are also mentioned, but we couldn't identify the name of individual tests.

The Redmi K20 will reportedly be launched in China first and has also been confirmed to arrive in India soon. The Redmi K20 is tipped to come in Red, Blue, and Carbon Fiber options, while an in-display fingerprint sensor has already been officially teased for the phone.