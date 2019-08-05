Technology News
Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi K20 Now Available on Open Sale in India via Flipkart, Mi.com

The banner of Mi India website mentions, “now available 24x7”.

By | Updated: 5 August 2019 13:43 IST
Sale starts August 5 on Mi.com and Flipkart

Sale starts August 5 on Mi.com and Flipkart

Highlights
  • Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi K20 go on open sale in India
  • The smartphones are now available for purchase 24x7
  • Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi K20 available for purchase via Mi.com and Flipkart

Redmi K20 Pro and Redmi K20 are now on open sale in India. The Redmi flagship smartphones were rather hard to get seeing the immense popularity and fan love the devices have received so far. But all that changes now as the company has announced that both the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro will be available on open sale from 12 pm onwards, starting today, August 5. Going by the new banner that's listed on Xiaomi's official website, Mi.com, it can be seen that both the smartphones are now available 24x7 starting at Rs. 21,999 for the Redmi K20 and Rs. 27,999 for the Redmi K20 Pro. Flipkart will also be selling the phones.

Xiaomi has shared a press release which states that the company has launched a brand new marketing campaign for the Redmi K20 Pro called “True Master”, which basically is a video package promoting the incredibly speedy performance of the smartphone powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, using a popular martial art concept with a dash of comical element. This new campaign will be aired across television as well as social media platforms.

Speaking on the matter, Anuj Sharma, Chief Marketing Officer, Xiaomi India, said, “We wanted to explore a unique approach beyond just the traditional smartphone ads that regularly feature camera or design at a surface level, and instead offers a powerful story element that resonates with our flagship product. Choosing a story with Tai chi theme was a conscious effort from our side to portray the exceptionally speedy performance of our flagship killer, Redmi K20 Pro, which displays a creative contradiction to the rather slower moves of the martial art form treading on a comical note. The story reflects our firm belief in the innovative technology and incredible specs of the device.”

Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi K20 price in India

The Redmi K20 Pro price in India starts at Rs. 27,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option, while the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option is priced at Rs. 30,999. The smartphone comes in Carbon Black, Glacier Blue and Flame Red colour options and is available for purchase on open sale via Mi.com and Flipkart.

On the other hand, the Redmi K20 price in India starts at Rs. 21,999 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage option, while the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option has been priced at Rs. 23,999. The smartphone comes in Carbon Black, Glacier Blue and Flame Red colour options and is available for purchase on open sale via Mi.com and Flipkart.

Redmi K20 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM Redmi K20 Pro features a 6.39-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC and comes with a 4,000mAh battery under the hood with support for 27W fast charging. Additionally, the smartphone runs on MIUI 10 atop Android 9.0 Pie.

In terms of optics, there's a triple rear camera setup that comprises of a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary sensor with an f/1.75 lens, coupled with a 13-megapixel secondary sensor with a wide-angle lens, and an 8-megapixel tertiary sensor with an f/2.4 lens. There is also the 20-megapixel pop-up selfie camera onboard.

Redmi K20 specifications

The dual-SIM Redmi K20 boasts of a 6.39-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC and comes with a 4,000mAh battery under the hood with support for 18W fast charging. Additionally, the smartphone runs on MIUI 10 atop Android 9.0 Pie.

In terms of optics, there's a triple rear camera setup that comprises of a 48-megapixel primary Sony IMX582 sensor along with an f/1.75 lens, coupled with a 13-megapixel secondary sensor with a wide-angle lens and an 8-megapixel tertiary sensor with an f/2.4 lens. For selfies, the phone sports a 20-megapixel pop-up selfie camera.

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent performance
  • Very good battery life
  • Versatile cameras
  • Great value for money
  • Bad
  • 4K video quality could be better
  • Slow front camera pop-up mechanism
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro review
Display6.39-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 855
Front Camera20-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 13-megapixel
RAM6GB
Storage128GB
Battery Capacity4000mAh
OSAndroid Pie
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
Xiaomi Redmi K20

Xiaomi Redmi K20

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Smooth, lag-free performance
  • Appealing design
  • Great battery life
  • Bad
  • Underwhelming low-light camera performance
  • Quite slippery
  • No expandable storage
  • Slow front camera pop-up mechanism
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi K20 review
Display6.39-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 730
Front Camera20-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 13-megapixel
RAM6GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity4000mAh
OSAndroid Pie
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
Xiaomi, Redmi, Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro, Sale, Flipkart, Mi.com, Redmi K20 Pro Price in India, Redmi K20 Price in India, Redmi K20 specifications, Redmi K20 Pro Specifications
Denis Villeneuve’s Dune Release Date Shifted to December 2020
Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi K20 Now Available on Open Sale in India via Flipkart, Mi.com
Comment
 
 

