Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi on Tuesday finally launched the K20 and the K20 Pro phones in China, and now a new report suggests that the two phones will be available in Russia as the Xiaomi Mi 9T and Mi 9T Pro. The phones will arrive in the Russian market in June and will be priced at the same level as the Mi 9 SE and the vanilla Mi 9. The Xiaomi Mi 9T and Mi 9T Pro will be priced in Russia starting at RUB 25,000.

According to a report in Hi-tech.mail.ru, the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro will be sold in the Russian market from June, but the phones will be branded as the Xiaomi Mi 9T and Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro.

In many markets, Xiaomi still wants to associate its Redmi brand with affordable phones, and given that the K20 series has specifications close to the Mi 9, so the new branding doesn't come as a surprise. As for price, the Redmi K20 will be priced at the same level as the Mi 9 SE at RUB 25,000 (roughly Rs. 26,900) and the Redmi K20 Pro will be priced at the same level at the Mi 9 at RUB 35,000 (roughly Rs. 37,700). The Specifications will likely remain the same as well.

Redmi K20, K20 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi K20 and K20 Pro run on Android 9 Pie with MIUI 10 on top. The phones sport a 6.39-inch AMOLED full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) screen with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 91.9 percent screen to body ratio and in-display fingerprint sensor.

The Redmi K20 Pro is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC with one core clocked at 2.85GHz, three cores at 2.42GHz, and four at 1.8GHz, coupled with Adreno 640 GPU and up to 8GB of RAM. Internal storage is at 256GB. The Redmi K20, on the other hand, is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC, coupled with 6GB of RAM, up to 128GB of onboard storage.

On the imaging front, Redmi has packed an AI-powered triple rear camera setup on the smartphones, which houses a 48-megapixel primary shooter with Sony IMX586 sensor and an f/1.75 lens, a 13-megapixel secondary shooter with a wide-angle lens, and a third 8-megapixel shooter with an f/2.4 lens. There is 20-megapixel pop-up selfie camera onboard as well.

Among other specifications, the Redmi K20 Pro comes with a 4,000mAh battery with 27W fast charging support, USB Type-C port, and 3.5mm audio jack. In terms of the connectivity options, you will get Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and NFC on the smartphone. The 4,000mAh battery on the Redmi K20 only supports up to 18W fast charging.

The dimensions of the phones are 156.7x74.3x8.8mm and both weigh 191 grams.