Redmi K20 Pro Summer Honey White Colour Variant Launched, Sales Start on August 1: Price, Specifications

The new colour option will not be available in 6GB RAM + 64GB storage option.

By | Updated: 30 July 2019 14:06 IST
Redmi K20 Pro has a new colour option

Highlights
  • Redmi K20 Pro Summer Honey White model is up for reservation
  • The phone will go on sale on August 1, priced starting at CNY 2,599
  • The new variant won’t be available in 6GB + 64GB configuration

Redmi K20 Pro has got a new colour variant called Summer Honey White. Launched in China, the new colour variant sits as another option besides the Carbon Black, Flame Red, and Glacier Blue models launched earlier. For now, it is uncertain whether the new colour variant will make its way to India. The new Summer Honey White colour option is up for reservation currently, and will go on sale from August 1 i.e., Thursday. Apart from the different colour option, the specifications are identical, and the Redmi K20 Pro Summer Honey White option comes with a triple rear camera setup, a pop-up selfie sensor, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and more.

Redmi K20 Pro Summer Honey White price

The Redmi K20 Pro Summer Honey White colour option comes in three RAM + storage option, and the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage is priced at CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs. 25,900), the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage is priced at CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 27,900), and the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option is priced at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 29,900). It will not be available in 6GB RAM + 64GB storage model, and this variant has only been listed in Carbon Black, Flame Red, and Glacier Blue options. The new colour option is up for reservation, and sales are set to begin on August 1.

The new model looks inspired from the Mi CC9 White Lover colour option launched earlier this month. There is no word on if this new colour option will be launched in India or not.

Redmi K20 Pro specifications

The Redmi K20 Pro runs Android 9 Pie with MIUI 10 on top and has a 6.39-inch AMOLED full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. There is also the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, coupled with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

Redmi K20 Pro has a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary sensor with an f/1.75 lens, 13-megapixel secondary sensor with a wide-angle lens, and an 8-megapixel tertiary sensor with an f/2.4 lens. There is also the 20-megapixel pop-up selfie camera onboard.

Connectivity options on the Redmi K20 Pro include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Besides, the phone packs a 4,000mAh battery that supports 27W fast charging tech.

Further reading: Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi K20 Pro PRice, Redmi K20 Pro Specifications, Redmi K20 Pro Summer Honey White, Redmi, Xiaomi
Redmi K20 Pro Summer Honey White Colour Variant Launched, Sales Start on August 1: Price, Specifications
