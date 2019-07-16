Redmi K20 Pro is all set to debut in India tomorrow. But just hours ahead of the phone's formal launch, Xiaomi has revealed that it is bringing a special version of the Redmi K20 Pro. The new variant has been teased by the company through its social media channels. It appears to have a premium back finish with a touch of gold. Last month, the Chinese company also kicked off the Redmi K20 Pro Explorer programme in the country to provide select users with early access to the phone.

As per the tweet posted by the Redmi India Twitter account, the special version of the Redmi K20 Pro is worth Rs. 4,80,000. An image has also published alongside the tweet that hints at a gold-finish back of the new variant along with a diamond-clad logo depicting the alphabet "K".

Xiaomi India Managing Director Manu Kumar Jain also took to Twitter to claim that the new Redmi K20 Pro version is "something out of the world."

That being said, it is unclear whether the new version will be available for purchase alongside the regular Redmi K20 Pro and Redmi K20 models or just limited to showcasing. Also, the specifications of the latest variant haven't been revealed.

Xiaomi is known for launching affordable phones in the market. But with a premium offering like what has been teased, the Beijing-based will join the companies such as Apple and Samsung that often launch ultra-premium variants of their flagships in global markets.

The launch of the special Redmi K20 Pro variant could be Xiaomi's gesture to commemorate its fifth anniversary in India. The company entered in the country back in July 2014 with its Mi 3 phone.

Redmi K20 Pro specifications, features

The Redmi K20 Pro features a 6.39-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED panel with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 91.9 percent screen-to-body ratio. The phone also an in-display fingerprint sensor and comes with hardware DC dimming support. Under the hood, there is an octa-core Snapdragon 855 SoC, paired with Adreno 640 GPU and up to 8GB of RAM.

The Redmi K20 Pro has a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary sensor with an f/1.75 lens, a 13-megapixel secondary sensor with a wide-angle lens, and a third 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 lens. For selfies, there is a 20-megapixel pop-up selfie camera onboard.

In terms of storage, the Redmi K20 Pro has up to 256GB of internal storage. The smartphone also packs a 4,000mAh battery along with 27W fast charging support.