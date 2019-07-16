Technology News
loading

Redmi K20 Pro Special Variant Teased With Gold Back Ahead of India Launch

The special variant of the Redmi K20 Pro is claimed to be worth Rs. 4,80,000.

By | Updated: 16 July 2019 17:16 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Redmi K20 Pro Special Variant Teased With Gold Back Ahead of India Launch

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Redmi India

Redmi K20 Pro special variant appears to have a gold finish at the back

Highlights
  • Redmi India Twitter account has teased the new Redmi K20 Pro variant
  • The phone is seen with a diamond-clad logo
  • Redmi K20 Pro is launching in India tomorrow

Redmi K20 Pro is all set to debut in India tomorrow. But just hours ahead of the phone's formal launch, Xiaomi has revealed that it is bringing a special version of the Redmi K20 Pro. The new variant has been teased by the company through its social media channels. It appears to have a premium back finish with a touch of gold. Last month, the Chinese company also kicked off the Redmi K20 Pro Explorer programme in the country to provide select users with early access to the phone.

As per the tweet posted by the Redmi India Twitter account, the special version of the Redmi K20 Pro is worth Rs. 4,80,000. An image has also published alongside the tweet that hints at a gold-finish back of the new variant along with a diamond-clad logo depicting the alphabet "K".

Xiaomi India Managing Director Manu Kumar Jain also took to Twitter to claim that the new Redmi K20 Pro version is "something out of the world."

That being said, it is unclear whether the new version will be available for purchase alongside the regular Redmi K20 Pro and Redmi K20 models or just limited to showcasing. Also, the specifications of the latest variant haven't been revealed.

Xiaomi is known for launching affordable phones in the market. But with a premium offering like what has been teased, the Beijing-based will join the companies such as Apple and Samsung that often launch ultra-premium variants of their flagships in global markets.

The launch of the special Redmi K20 Pro variant could be Xiaomi's gesture to commemorate its fifth anniversary in India. The company entered in the country back in July 2014 with its Mi 3 phone.

Redmi K20 Pro specifications, features

The Redmi K20 Pro features a 6.39-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED panel with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 91.9 percent screen-to-body ratio. The phone also an in-display fingerprint sensor and comes with hardware DC dimming support. Under the hood, there is an octa-core Snapdragon 855 SoC, paired with Adreno 640 GPU and up to 8GB of RAM.

The Redmi K20 Pro has a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary sensor with an f/1.75 lens, a 13-megapixel secondary sensor with a wide-angle lens, and a third 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 lens. For selfies, there is a 20-megapixel pop-up selfie camera onboard.

In terms of storage, the Redmi K20 Pro has up to 256GB of internal storage. The smartphone also packs a 4,000mAh battery along with 27W fast charging support.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi K20 Pro price in India, Redmi K20 Pro specifications, Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi, Xiaomi
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Black Shark, Lenovo, Realme, Vivo, Nubia to Bring Phones With Snapdragon 855 Plus
Redmi K20 Pro Special Variant Teased With Gold Back Ahead of India Launch
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Huawei's Latest Smartwatch in India Offers Two-Weeks Battery Life
  2. Partial Lunar Eclipse 2019: Everything You Need To Know
  3. Flipkart and Amazon Sales: The Best Offers on Mobile Phones
  4. LG Launches 55-inch, 43-inch 4K LED Smart TVs With Active HDR in India
  5. Xiaomi to launch Mi A3 on July 17, Phone’s Live Images Leaked
  6. Jake Gyllenhaal’s Mysterio Cameo in Spider-Man: Far From Home Revealed
  7. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Surfaces on Geekbench With Exynos 9825 SoC
  8. Redmi Note 7 Series is Getting a New Colour Variant
  9. TCL 55-inch P8E 4K AI Smart Android LED TV Launched in India
  10. Xiaomi Mi Rechargeable LED Lamp With Five Days Battery Life Announced
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi K20 Pro Special Variant Teased With Gold Back Ahead of India Launch
  2. Black Shark, Lenovo, Realme, Vivo, Nubia to Bring Phones With Snapdragon 855 Plus
  3. Alexa to Get Hindi Support, Amazon Releases Voice Model to Help Build Skills Ahead of Launch
  4. Truecaller Launches User Verification Software Development Kit for Mobile Web
  5. PayPal Launches International Money Transfer Service Xoom Across Europe
  6. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 SM-970F Surfaces on Geekbench With Exynos 9825 SoC
  7. Fujifilm GFX 100 Medium-Format Mirrorless Camera With 100-Megapixel Sensor Launched in India
  8. MakeMyTrip, ASI Partner for Online Bookings for 116 Heritage Sites
  9. PUBG Mobile v0.13.5 Update Brings New PP-19 Gun, HDR Mode, Season 8 Royale Pass, and More
  10. Windows 10 May Soon Allow Amazon Alexa to Activate on the Lock Screen
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.