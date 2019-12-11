Redmi K20 series has crossed the milestone of 4.5 million shipments globally in a little over six months since its launch, Xiaomi announced while launching the Redmi K30 at an event in Beijing. The series consists of the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro, both of which share a similar design that includes a pop-up selfie camera module and a gradient back finish. The Redmi K20 series was launched in China in late May and debuted in India in July.

At the time of Redmi K30 launch, a Xiaomi executive on stage announced that over 4.5 million units of the Redmi K20 series have been shipped so far. The revelation was indeed to highlight the initial performance of the Redmi K-series that came into existence with the launch of the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro.

Xiaomi hasn't provided any particular details around the shipments of the Redmi K20 series in India. To recall, the Redmi K20 series entered the country with a starting price of Rs. 21,999. At this price, the company faced some initial criticism from customers. It, nevertheless, appears to have managed to earn some success in markets like India as well.

In the recent past, Xiaomi conducted some promotional sales to lure customers with discounts on both the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro. The company also recently brought MIUI 11, its latest MIUI version, to both Redmi phones to offer the latest experience.

That being said, Xiaomi is set to go beyond the Redmi K20 series and is expanding the lineup with the Redmi K30 series. The company has already brought the Redmi K30 4G and 5G variants with an all-new hole-punch display design and quad rear cameras to attract customers. Also, it is rumoured to have the Redmi K30 Pro in the pipeline for early next year with top-notch performance.